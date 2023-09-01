“There is no other model in the world that has managed to emphasize its own history and tradition based on evolutionary progress while setting new technical standards over a period of more than 60 years,” says Mini about this new Cooper. Come on: we give them a joint first place with the Fiat 500.

Where Cooper used to indicate the motorization, it is now the model name of the smallest hatchback. Probably because everyone always said Mini Cooper anyway, regardless of engine. The new Mini comes first as fully electric Cooper E and Cooper SE. Petrol versions will follow later. These two Coopers replace the current Mini Electric.

Range and specifications Mini Cooper E and SE

The entry-level model will have a 40.7 kWh battery with a range of 305 kilometers. The 0-100 time is 7.3 seconds, the power is 184 hp and the torque is 290 Nm. The Cooper SE comes with a 54.2-kWh battery that provides 402 kilometers of range and the 0-100 time is 6.7 seconds. The electric motor produces 218 hp and 330 Nm.

The maximum charging speed of the E is 75 kW and that of the SE is 95 kW. You should be able to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Now that we are talking about the numbers: the luggage space is 200 liters and with the rear seats flat it is 800 liters. The new OLED display on the dashboard measures 24 centimeters in diameter. There is no screen behind the wheel, just a head-up display.

No flag in the rear lights of the Mini Cooper E or SE

The taillights are no longer lit in the form of the Union Jack, but different patterns are possible. Also nice are the names of the driving modes: Core, Green and Go-Kart. The graphics on the screen and in the head-up display also change for each driving mode. Mini also talks about driving noises in the interior.

What is the price of the new electric Mini?

The price of the new Mini Cooper is not yet known. Production should start as early as November 2023, so the price will be announced soon. In England, prices start at least from the equivalent of 35,000 euros. It would be strange if it suddenly costs twice as much in the Netherlands.

Also like a Mini Countryman

Together with the smallest model, Mini immediately introduces the largest model. The Mini Countryman is now 4.4 meters long, 1.8 meters wide and just under 1.7 meters high. This car also gets a large round OLED screen on the dashboard. You can order this high Mini with a petrol or an electric motor.

The Mini Countryman E gets 204 hp and 250 Nm, plus a range of 462 kilometers. The 0-100 time is 8.6 seconds with a top speed of 170 km/h. The faster SE 4ALL gets four-wheel drive and 313 hp. The range is 433 kilometers and the 0-100 time is 5.6 seconds.

The petrol version comes in three flavours. The C gets 170 horsepower, the S ALL4 (with all-wheel drive) gets 217 horsepower and the faster John Cooper Works All4 gets 300 horsepower. The latter gets adaptive dampers that lower the car 15 millimeters to the ground. The prices of these are also yet to follow.