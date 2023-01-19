Out of the blue, the price of the Tesla Model 3 fell sharply worldwide, and the Model Y moved along nicely. Evil tongues claim that it is a way to increase the share price. It can also just be a good way to compete with all the new car brands. Anyway, in the Netherlands you get an extra advantage thanks to the price reduction.

Due to its lower price, the Tesla Model 3 is now eligible for the Subsidy Scheme for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals (SEPP). This scheme states that as a private individual you can receive a subsidy on an electric car that you buy or drive via a private lease. For this regulation, the list price of the car must not be lower than 12,000 euros and not higher than 45,000 euros.

What is the price of the Tesla Model 3 now?

The price of the Tesla Model 3 went from 51,990 euros to 44,990 euros. Just enough to fall within the scheme. If you buy it for that price this year, you will receive 2,950 euros from the state. Should you wait until next year and will the price still be the same? Then you will receive 2,550 euros. Use it to your advantage. The question is: what price range has the car now entered?

Alternatives to the Tesla Model 3 at the same price

For the same amount, as we type this, you’ve bought 947 shares of Twitter. That doesn’t seem like such a great investment now (but don’t listen to us). These are a number of alternatives to the Tesla Model 3 that also fall within the favorable scheme.

Hyundai Ionic 6

Probably currently the biggest competitor of the Tesla Model 3. It also just falls within the requirements of the SEPP, has a range of 429 kilometers and also looks very special. The faster versions or the versions with more range are more expensive and fall outside the SEPP.

Hatchback alternative: Cupra Born

The entry-level version of the Born goes for 42,990 euros. If you choose to do so, you will have to sacrifice something compared to the Model 3. For example, the Tesla goes from 0 to 100 km/h faster in 1.2 seconds, the top speed is 65 km/h higher and the Tesla will take you more than 60 kilometers further.

The Model 3 is also a bit longer (4.3 meters versus 4.7 meters) and you have much more luggage space in the Tesla (385 liters versus 542 liters). You also have the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 on the same platform for less than 45,000 euros. Skoda’s stuff falls just outside the SEPP boundary.

SUV alternative: Citroën ë-C4 X

Would you rather go for an SUV, just like the rest of the world? Then you end up at the Citroën ë-C4 X. Or not, because it is officially a sedan. You don’t have to do it for the luggage compartment. With the Citroën you can store 510 liters in the back, so 32 liters less. The Model 3 also does better in terms of range, 360 kilometers compared to 491 kilometers for the Model 3. The Tesla is also considerably faster.

Ever an alternative: Lightyear 2

You could also wait until 2025 for the Lightyear 2. The new Dutch solar panel car should have a price below 40,000 euros and should travel 800 kilometers on a charge. It will be fully revealed in the summer of this year. Perhaps just in time for the SEPP, which runs until 2025.

Other alternatives

For 2,000 euros less you can also drive the new Abarth 500e, but it does not reach the same range. You can also drive the new BYD Atto 3 for about the same money. You can get a Kia Niro EV for the same money these days, which is also an excellent deal. And you also have all the stuff from Stellantis, so the Peugeot e-2008, Opel Mokka and soon the Jeep Avenger.

We would also definitely take a look at the electric Renault Megane. It also has a range of almost 500 kilometers and is on the spacious side. If you’re in a crazy mood, be sure to check out the Smart #1. You notice: with the new price of the Model 3, Tesla places the sedan in a busy price range, but it does have a serious chance of winning some hearts.

The new price of the Tesla Model Y

Despite the lower price, the Model Y falls outside this scheme. That model became 3,000 euros cheaper; from 49,990 euros to 46,990 euros. The Long Range version of that got the biggest price drop. The Model Y that comes the furthest went from 65,990 euros to 53,990 euros. Indeed, 12,000 whole euros less than before, but not enough to get extra benefits.

Subsidy scheme or not, the price reduction ensures that Tesla is flooded with orders worldwide. According to Electrek many Tesla dealers in North America are hitting record sales in the first week after the price cut. The same thing happened in China. This would demand more from the Giga factories than ever before.