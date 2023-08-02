The former president of the United States Donald Trump was accused this Tuesday by the court of having tried to reverse the results of the 2020 elections, in the most serious legal case so far against the former president, who is campaigning today to return to the White House.

According to a court brief, a Washington DC grand jury indicted him for conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

In the indictment, which consists of 45 pages, it is recalled that Trump was the 45th president of the United States and a candidate for re-election in 2020, but lost the 2020 elections.

“The goal of the conspiracy was to reverse the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by knowingly using false fraud slogans to obstruct the federal government’s function of collecting, counting, and certifying the results,” the text reads.

Likewise, the grand jury accuses him of spreading “lies” that there was electoral fraud in 2020 that determined the result of the elections and that he had won: “These statements were false, the defendant knew they were false,” the text points out.

The document also notes that Trump made alleged efforts to legally challenge the election result, that proved unsuccessful, while also using “illegal” methods so that legally cast votes would not be counted to reverse the election result.

For this reason, according to the grand jury, the former president committed three crimes, which are the first three charges against him: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official procedure, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official procedure.

“The defendant repeated false claims of voter fraud, gave false hope that the vice president (Mike Pence) could change the outcome of the election, and directed a crowd in front of him to go to the Capitol,” the indictment states.

The indictment describes Trump’s efforts to reverse the election result from Election Day, November 3, 2020, until after January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol when Congress He was meeting to confirm Biden’s victory in the elections.



The grand jury affirmed that all these ruses were means to obstruct the certification of Biden as president before Congress. and a way of putting pressure on former Trump vice president Mike Pence, who on January 6 acted as head of the Upper House to “fraudulently” obstruct the Democrat’s ratification.

Defendant Repeated False Voter Fraud Claims

After hearing the accusation, Special prosecutor Jack Smith announced Tuesday that he will try to hold a “speedy trial” against the former president.

“My team will look for a speedy trial to be held so that our evidence can be proven in court and judged by a jury of citizens,” he said in a brief appearance before the press.

Smith said the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol by a Trump mob trying to stop ratification of election results was “an unprecedented attack on the seat of American democracy.”

AND denounced that said assault “was fueled by lies” from Trump with the aim of “obstructing” the recount functions and certification of the presidential elections”.

He also thanked the work of the police officers who defended the Capitol, whom he described as “heroes” and “patriots.” “They didn’t just defend a building or the people inside. They risked their lives to defend who we are as a country and as a people,” he remarked.

Smith added that Trump “should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court” and stated that the investigation into other individuals who participated in the attempt to reverse the popular will continues.

Trump faces 78 charges

With his latest indictment from the Department of Justice, Former President Donald Trump now faces the grave sum of 78 criminal charges.

Trump has proclaimed his innocence, but if convicted and then sentenced to the maximum sentence on each count, he would theoretically face hundreds of years in prison.

However, it is almost impossible for that to happen, since judges rarely impose maximum sentences and often allow defendants to serve sentences on multiple charges simultaneously.

But the long list of charges and penalties serves to underscore the seriousness of Trump’s legal peril. and the extraordinary situation facing the nation he wishes to lead again.

