The IFAB (International Football Association Board) approved the introduction of an additional permanent substitution for concussion, the implementation of which will depend on each competition according to a protocol; as the main novelty after the celebration of the 138th Annual General Assembly of the organization held in Loch Lomon (Scotland).

In the midst of the controversy caused by the possible introduction of a blue card, which means the temporary expulsion of a player, the IFAB decided not to enter into controversy with the FIFA (one of the members of this world football regulatory body), especially when the president Gianni Infantino “Red card to blue card,” he said before the meeting.

(Luis Díaz, close to having a new coach: the name of the first contact is leaked)(Revolution in Liverpool: Luis Díaz would follow in Klopp's footsteps and leave the club)

What was changed

No sooner said than done. Thus, along with this substitution for medical reasons, the International Board decided that involuntary hands that lead to penalties are not treated like other fouls, it does not have to mean a red card; that the invasion of the area by field players in a maximum penalty will only be penalized if it has an impact on the play and that part of the ball in these shots must touch or exceed the center of the point from which it is taken, among other matters.

Regarding the aspects that will be tested in competitions located below the two highest at the national level, there is the fact that only the captain can approach the referee in certain situations or the increase to eight seconds of the time in which the goalkeepers can hold the ball, passing possession to the opponent if it is surpassed.

On the other hand, it is indicated that the public announcement on the playing field of the decisions made by the referee through the review of the game is extended to other competitions. VAR. What was decided will take effect from July 1, 2024

(Miguel Borja: boy bursts into tears after asking for an autograph, exciting video)