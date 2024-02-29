The brand new £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes with the face of King Charles III were unveiled this Tuesday in an exhibition at the Bank of England that also explores the evolution of payment methods, the rise of crypto assets and digital currencies.

'The Future of Money', open to the public between this Wednesday and next September, captured the attention of the press largely due to the display for the first time of polymer banknotes with the bust of the 75-year-old monarch, which They will enter circulation in the UK on June 5.

The currency of the United Kingdom, the pound sterling, has an image of the current king or queen in all its banknote denominations. Photo: Bank of England/AFP

The curator of the exhibition, Jennifer Adam, explained to EFE that the delay in issuing the copies with the sovereign, who acceded to the throne after the death of Isabel II on September 8, 2022, is due to the fact that “creating a new banknote takes a long time.”

“There is the design process and then the preparations by the sectors that manage cash,” he said.

Adam specified that, on Carlos III's banknotes, “the reverse will remain the same” as on his mother's, and the main changes will be noted on the obversewhere there is “a portrait of King Charles on the right side and another very small one with the security device on the left.”

Pound sterling with the face of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Digital currencies

The digital currencies that many countries prepare; The useful life of cash and the impact of banking on the environment are some of the issues analyzed in the exhibition, which includes historical objects such as a Roman gold ingot and modern objects such as various payment devices.

Innovations in financial technology are the focus of another section of the exhibition, which discloses the role of the central bank as a facilitator of virtual transactions and in the creation of a future digital pound.

Unlike crypto assets like Bitcoin; Ethereum or XRP, which operate outside the financial authorities, known as 'Britcoin' would be backed by the institution founded in 1694 and linked to the real economy.

The banknotes and coins are exhibited in the Bank of England museum in London. See also Visco: "Public accounts under control". Bonomi: "Inflation down in 2023"

“The digital pound, on which the Bank of England is working, would be a new way of paying, with a value equal to that of bank notes,” he said.

“The objective is to continue providing citizens with options for safe and reliable payment methods, whether with banknotes, through digital payment platforms or by developing a digital plan in order to prepare for changes and innovation in the future“he added.

'The future of money' highlights the need to use renewable energy sources in the issuance of physical and virtual currency -whose generation consumes a lot of electricity-, in line with the British central bank's goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its physical operations by 2040 and completely by 2050.

Cash drop

Cash payments have reduced significantly in the UK over the last ten yearsaccelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the sample points out.

In 2011, 55% of transactions were in physical money, which fell to 15% in 2021 and is expected to decline to 6% in 2031.

It is estimated that in this country around 70 million credit and debit card payments are made per year, while The Bank of England settles around £775 billion (€905 billion) in electronic payments daily.

Media photograph banknotes and coins that feature an image of British King Charles III.

Despite the implementation of digital payment systems, cash remains crucial for 1.1 million Britons without a bank account, the exhibition warns, recalling that the central bank has committed to maintaining it as long as it is necessary.

“Ensuring there is an adequate supply of banknotes for the economy is one of the most important tasks the Bank of England undertakes,” Adam said.

“At the exhibition, we do not want to confront one system against another, digital or physical, but rather highlight that there are options depending on preference and that the bank will ensure all of them,” he added.

EFE