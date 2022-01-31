With February just a few hours away, the catalog of Netflix is more than ready to update with new series, movies, documentaries and anime for this streaming platform. Thus, here we present all the news that will be available throughout the month of February.

Series:

-How to raise a superhero. Season 2 – February 1.

-Dark Desire – February 2.

-Murderville – February 3.

-In search of Ola – February 3.

-Sweet Magnolias – February 4.

-Inventing Anna – February 11.

-Love is blind: Japan – February 11.

-Toy Boy. Season 2 – February 11.

-Are You The One: The perfect match. Season 4 – February 15.

-SwapShop. Season 2 – February 16.

-Young Wallander: Shadow of the Assassin – February 17.

-Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Season 9 – February 17.

-Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Season 10 – February 17.

-Someone is lying – February 18.

-Special force. Season 2 – February 18.

-The cat thief – February 22.

-Vikings: Valhalla – February 25.

Films:

-My best friend, Anne Frank – February 1.

-Through my window – February 4.

-At my height 2 – February 11.

-Thoroughbred – February 14.

-Forgive our offenses – February 17.

-Revenge to blows – February 17.

-Erax – February 17.

-Shot to the heart – February 17.

-Rabbids Special: The Invasion – Mission to Mars – February 18.

-The Texas massacre – February 18.

-Parallel mothers – February 18.

-Don’t kill me – February 20.

-Madea’s Homecoming – February 25.

-Spider-Man: A new universe – February 27.

Documentaries and specials:

-The Tinder scammer – February 2.

-Meat Eater. Season 10 – February 2.

-jeen-yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy – February 16.

-Descent: The case against Boeing – February 18.

-Race: Bubba Wallace – February 22.

Children and family:

-LEGO Ninjago: Season 3 (Part 1) – February 1.

-LEGO Ninjago: Season 3 (part 2) – February 1.

-Kid Cosmic Season 3 – February 3.

-Dora and the lost city – February 6.

-Big sky – February 16.

-The Cuphead show! – 18th of February.

-A film of eggs – February 25.

Anime:

-Kanna and the gods of October – February 8.

Via: Netflix