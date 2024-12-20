These are the names and sentences of all those convicted in the Gisèle Pelicot case

The sentences handed down this Thursday against the 51 accused of rape and assault under chemical submission to Gisèle Pelicot range from 3 to 20 years in prison. The victim’s ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, has been sentenced to the maximum penalty, although after two thirds he could be eligible for parole.

Several of those convicted with less severe sentences will not have to go to prison. Although all have been found guilty of different crimes, the sentences handed down have been lower than what was requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. These are the names and sentences:

Dominique Pelicot. Guilty of aggravated rape, individually and in a meeting, through the administration of chemical substances. Sentenced to 20 years.

Jean-Pierre Marechal. Guilty of attempted rape and aggravated rape of his wife, and drugging her. Sentenced to 12 years.

Charlie Arbo. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 13 years.

Florian Rocca. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 7 years.

Cyrille Delville. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Christian Lescole. Guilty of aggravated rape and possession of child abuse images. Sentenced to 9 years.

Lionel Rodriguez. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Nicolas Francois. Guilty of aggravated rape and possession of child abuse images. Sentenced to 8 years and prohibited from working near minors.

Jacques Cubeau. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 5 years.

Patrice Nicolle. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Thierry Parisis. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Simone Mekenese. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 9 years.

Nizar Hamida. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years.

Boris Moulin. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Dominique Davies. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 13 years.

Jerome Vilela. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 13 years.

Didier Sambuchi. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 5 years.

Cyprien Culieras. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 6 years.

Mathieu Dartus. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 7 years.

Quentin Hennebert. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 7 years.

Cyril Beaubis. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 9 years.

Philippe Leleu. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 5 years, of which two are suspended.

Jean-Luc LA. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Fabien Sotton. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 11 years.

Karim Sebaoui. Guilty of aggravated rape and possession of child abuse images. Sentenced to 10 years.

Redouane Azougagh. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 9 years in prison and 5 years of probation. His sentence was reduced because it was proven that he had discernment problems.

Joan Kawai. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years.

Jean-Marc LeLoup. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 6 years.

Andy Rodriguez. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 6 years.

Vincent Coullet. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years.

Adrien Longeron. Guilty of aggravated rape and possession of child abuse images. Sentenced to six years.

Hughes Malago. Guilty of rape aggravated by two factors. Sentenced to 5 years.

Ahmed Tbarik. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Paul-Koikoi Grovogui. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Omar Douiri. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Husamettin Dogan. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 9 years.

Romain Vandevelde. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 15 years. It is the highest sentence. He went to Pelicot’s house six times. The judges have taken into account his “trivializing speech, without investigating the reasons for his behavior.”

Joseph Cocco. Guilty of aggravated sexual assault. Sentenced to 3 years.

Hassan Ouamou. Guilty of aggravated rape. Tried in absentia and sentenced to 12 years.

Redouane El Farihi. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Saifeddine Ghabi. Guilty of sexual assault. Acquitted of rape and attempted rape. Sentenced to 3 years in prison, two suspended.

Jean Tirano. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Mohamed Rafaa. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Ludovick Blemeur. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 7 years.

Patrick Aron. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years, suspended for medical reasons and request for a special prison.

Abdelali Dallal. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years, suspended for medical reasons and request for a special prison.

Gregory Serviol. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 8 years.

Cedric Grassot. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 12 years in prison with 5 years of socio-judicial monitoring and a treatment order.

Cendric Venzin. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 9 years.