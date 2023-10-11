Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 7:25 p.m.



‘Influencer, ‘content creator’, ‘instagramer’ or ‘tiktoker’ are terms that are here to stay. New professions related to social networks that have created a new world of work in which image is everything. This is why Forbes has published the list of the ‘Best Content Creators 2023’ in Spain. A ranking in which the magazine chooses the 100 best ‘influencers’ in the country, and in which several people from Murcia have entered this year.

Xuso Jones, Susana Molina and The Grefg are the representatives of the Region of Murcia who are part of this list chosen by a “panel of experts” made up of “professionals from SpainMedia’s headlines” who are in charge of selecting the profiles.

Xuso Jones.



Forbes







Since he decided to launch himself into the world of Tik Tok, Xuso Jones has 1.3 million followers. In fact, the Murcian repeats for the second consecutive year on this list that recognizes the most relevant ‘influencers’ in Spain. His humorous content in which he comments on videos, recreates ‘trends’ or shares quite comical anecdotes, such as when he was locked in a bazaar in Cabo de Palos, has captivated users on this social network.

But this is not the artist’s only professional adventure. He also has his own brand of home cleaning products, ‘Jaspao Home’, and in relation to this he also released a book in which he gives the keys to leaving your house like “the jets of gold.” The man from Murcia also dares to use microphones, and since 2022 he has, together with the comedian Ana Brito, the podcast ‘Poco se speaking’, through which well-known faces such as David Bisbal, Maxi Iglesias, Ruth Lorenzo and Jorge Javier have already appeared. Vázquez, among many others.

Regarding his television career, Xuso Jones has been in the kitchens of ‘Master Chef Celebrity’ and on the stage of ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’. In addition, the singer will be in charge of presenting the daily program of the new installment of ‘Operación Triunfo’ prepared by Amazon Prime and which will premiere on November 20.



Susana Molina.



Forbes







Susana Molina, better known as susana_bicho on social networks, rose to fame in 2013 after her participation in ‘Big Brother’ 14, a ‘reality show’ in which she managed to win the briefcase. In addition, in the contest she met her partner, Gonzalo Montoya, until 2020. In 20220, the Murcian woman returned to the small screen with her participation in ‘The Island of Temptations’, where she decided to break off her relationship with the Sevillian.

Susana Molina currently has 1 million followers on Instagram, where she shares ‘lifestyle’ content with her followers. Furthermore, in 2021 she founded, together with her partner Guille Valle, ‘ViveApp’, an application that connects companies and ‘influencers’ to make collaborations.



The Grefg.



Forbes







If we think about Spanish streamers, it is inevitable not to think about TheGrefg. The Murcian has 18 million followers on his Twitch account and more than 30 million if we add all his channels, which has led him to establish Guinness records in terms of audience on the streaming platform. David Cánovas is part of the second generation of Spanish creators.

In November 2022, he starred on the double cover of Men’s Health magazine for which he became one of his favorite characters, Kratos, the Spartan hero who stars in ‘God of War’.

However, his move to Andorra, a widespread practice among streamers to pay less taxes, in 2016 continues to generate controversy to this day. In fact, the Murcian tweeter @pablomurrrr has decided to create an Excel to count all the days that TheGrefg spends in the country and publish it at the end of the year to take stock. Given this, the streamer decided to counterattack and announced that he will also create a calendar that counts the days he spends in the neighboring country.