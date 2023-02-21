The Mexican Colima, in the western state of the same name, leads with 181.94 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants the ‘2022 Ranking of the 50 most violent cities in the world’presented by the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice of Mexico.

“For the sixth consecutive year, a Mexican city is the most violent in the world. In 2022, the most violent Mexican city in the world was Colima,” said José Antonio Ortega, president of the organization.

The homicide rate is the third highest since this classification was made in 2009, after the rate in 2021 of the Mexican Zamora, of 196.63, and the highest peak in Ciudad Juárez, with 229.06, in 2010.

In 2022, nine of the 10 most violent cities in the world were Mexican: Colima, Zamora, Ciudad Obregón, Zacatecas, Tijuana, Celaya, Uruapan, Juárez and Acapulco.

In this sense, Ortega highlighted that “Mexico is the country with the largest number of violent cities,” with 17 out of 50 cities with 300,000 inhabitants in the most recent report.

New Orleans, in the United States, is also added to the ‘top’ 10 most violent citiesand at least four cities in Venezuela were not included “due to the lack of minimally reliable information.”

“Although Venezuela is the most extreme case of opacity in information on criminal incidence, there are setbacks in countries like Brazil and even in the United States,” said Leonardo García, national coordinator of Misión Rescate México.

Which are the most violent Colombian cities, according to the report?



Of the 50 cities included in the analysis by the Mexican authorities, there are six in Colombia considered to have the greatest violence. The novelty is that two entered the list.

Cali is ranked 32nd with a homicide rate of 42.09 per 100,000 inhabitants. Santa Marta is now part of the measurement by registering a homicide rate of 39.28 that placed it in 37th place. Buenaventura is in box 43 (35.16 homicide rate). Cartagena appears in position 47 (31.29), followed by Palmira in position 48 (30.66) and Cúcuta in box 49 (29.47).

Thus, 17 cities in Mexico, 10 in Brazil, seven in the United States, six in Colombia, four in South Africa, two in Honduras, one in Puerto Rico, one in Ecuador, one in Jamaica and one in Haiti were included in the report.

According to the Citizen Council for Public Safety, Culiacán is no longer on the list of the 50 most violent cities in the world, as well as any city in Sinaloa, thanks to the results obtained until the end of 2022. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/4KRX0zXuHo — Cristóbal Castañeda (@Mtro_CCastaneda) February 21, 2023

*With information from EFE

