In our day-to-day written conversations, we often use emojis, the popular images of emotions and diverse images that help us, on the one hand, to show what we are feeling at a given moment and about certain content and also help us to beautify illustrating written information.

But now a study has been carried out that shows which are the most used emojis in various countries of the world.

Of course, in conversations with your friends, especially those with whom you have a closer relationship, you often use emojis in your messages. And a recent study, carried out by the company Crossword-Solver, has now analyzed 9 million geotagged tweets found in the month of February 2022 in order to determine which are the main emojis most used worldwide.

According to the results, most regions use the reactions that are laughing, like the one of ‘cry laughing’, and also the red heart. The ‘cry laughing’ emoji is the most common in 75 countries.

The following graph illustrates the results of the present study at the global level.