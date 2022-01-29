Some cars make more than a bunch of chrome letters. White gold, for example. Or porcelain. Of course you won’t find these special emblems on an average Nissan Pixo, but on cars that can hardly be found in the parking lot of even the most chic yacht clubs. Below you can see a few examples of these types of special emblems.

McLaren Speedtail: white gold

You can have this special decal on your McLaren Speedtail for just over 55,000 euros. It weighs 100 grams and consists of a combination of white gold and a carbon fiber inlay. The gold can also be exchanged for platinum, but for that you have to dig even deeper into the pouch. The decal is made by a jeweler located somewhere in the so-called Jewelery Quarter of Birmingham.

Ferrari 812 Superfast: the first two are free

If you can spare more than half a ton for one special McLaren emblem, then these Scuderia Ferrari shields of around 1,200 euros are of course no longer worth it. Oh, you thought these decals were standard on (for example) your Ferrari 812 Superfast? I do not think so. You get the shields on the front and back of the car for free – those on the side shields are optional.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan: not allowed anymore

A half-naked flying woman on your hood is an eye-catcher in itself, but Rolls-Royce now also gives you several costumes to dress up the Spirit of Ecstasy. It is available in solid silver, gold plated and/or with ornate lighting. And yes, she still hides behind the grille when someone tries to peck her. Incidentally, the illuminated figurines are no longer allowed. Instead, the grille is now illuminated.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport L’or Blanc: porcelain

No extensive anti-theft measures have been taken for the porcelain decals on this Bugatti Veyron. A Bugatti of which only one was made, by the way, especially for a wealthy businessman from the United Arab Emirates. He also got a china caviar tray and picnic set. And hopefully also extremely good parking sensors. And a bodyguard.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS: stickers

Did you know that the decals on the front and back of Porsche 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS (indeed, the previous generation 911) have both been replaced by simple 2D stickers? This is done to make the car as light as possible. Anything lighter is faster. And Porsche doesn’t even charge extra for these special decals. Although that would also be a bit strange.

Aston Martin Valkyrie: wafer thin

Aston Martin believes a sticker is not worth the F1-inspired Valkyrie. That’s why the car carries a chemically etched aluminum decal that is only 70 microns thick. “That’s 30 percent thinner than a human hair, and 99.4 percent lighter than standard enamelled wing decals,” said AM. In addition, they also had to specially develop the license plates.

Pagani Huayra: aluminum

The Huayra decal is one of the few exterior parts that is not made of braided carbon fiber. Instead, the decal is machined from a solid piece of aluminum and thoroughly polished. A process that, according to Pagani, takes no less than 24 hours.

Jaguar Project 7: the sunglasses

Still, not all specialty sports cars are blessed with tasteful decals. Take the Jaguar Project 7, a concept car. Someone in the design studio suggested putting sunglasses on the ‘growler’ logo on the front. And for some reason, that person was not fired on the spot. Fortunately, this version of the decal did end up in the trash when the limited edition Project 7 F-type went into production.

Dodge Viper SRT-10: brake light

Then there are also car manufacturers who like to use their emblems as useful elements. Like Dodge did on the most recent generation of the Viper. In addition, they swapped the Dodge decal for a ‘Striker’ snake head showing off its fangs. And serves as a third brake light. ingenious!