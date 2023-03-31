Gymnastics is characterized as a discipline that combines elegance, concentration, elasticity, strength and discipline.

Its history goes back to ancient Greece, when they began to implement it as a way to prepare to go to war.

With the passing of the years, the need to have institutions that could determine and regulate the rules when practicing this sport began to become visible, for which reason the European Gymnastics Federation (FEG) was founded on July 23, 1881.

Then, in 1896, gymnastics began to be part of the Olympic Games, in Athens, which gave rise to the launch of exclusive championships for those who were lovers of this sport.

Thus, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) was created. on July 19, 1908, which was founded by “eight national swimming federations: Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, the United Kingdom and Sweden”, according to its official website.

The FIG has been in charge of creating competitive events with the aim of recognizing the abilities of athletes worldwide.. We invite you to learn about the most important gymnastics championships.

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

According to the Cuban newspaper rebel youth, this championship has been organized since 1903 by the FIG, taking into account that since 1934 the participation of women was included.

This competition is held every year, with the exception of the years in which the Summer Olympic Games take place.

Participants must create choreographic routines on a 12×12 surface, as well as include movements and balance, strength and flexibility skills.

Some of the artistic gymnastics exercises.

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

In 1997, the FIG established that this competition would take place every 2 years, as read in the media. In 2023 the first cup in rhythmic gymnastics took place in Cottbus, Germany.

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

As reported by the website Concept, this championship is organized annually by the FIG since 1963; however, these are not held the same year as the Olympic Games.

Over there combinations of ballet and dance movements must be executed, through the use of implements such as the rope, the hoop, the ball, the clubs and the ribbon.

The gymnast Lina Marcela Dussan, one of the Colombian figures, during the ball test in rhythmic gymnastics of the XVIII Bolivarian Games that are held in Santa Marta.

World Trampoline Championship

Athletes perform a series of jumps and stunts on an elastic trampoline, which is often combined with spins and multiple jumps in sequence.

According to the website Visit Birminghamspecializing in reporting on events held worldwide, will “will welcome gymnasts from all over the world to the 37th edition of the FIG World Trampoline Gymnastics Championships, which will take place at the Utilita Arena, from November 9 to 19, 2023”.

