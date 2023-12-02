The first day of the conference witnessed the announcement of the decision to operate the “Loss and Damage” Fund dedicated to helping vulnerable countries confront the costly and devastating repercussions of climate disasters.

Since Thursday, countries announced their first financial contributions to the Fund, and as of Saturday, they had exceeded the threshold of $650 million, according to a census by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The UAE, Germany, Italy and France each pledged to provide up to one hundred million dollars or euros.

On Saturday, more than twenty countries, including the UAE, the United States and France, called in a joint statement to triple the world’s nuclear energy sources by 2050 compared to 2020.

On Saturday, 118 countries signed a pledge aimed at tripling the world’s renewable energy capabilities by 2030, according to what the COP28 presidency announced.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told AFP that this announcement is a “very strong message” to markets and investors.

Coal

France and the United States, in addition to other countries, including Indonesia and Vietnam, launched on Saturday an initiative to support accelerating the abandonment of coal, which is currently used to generate a third of the world’s electricity.

Given that the energy transition may threaten jobs and economic stability in many emerging countries that still depend on coal, especially in Asia, the countries participating in the initiative, including Canada, Britain, Malaysia and Senegal, called for “finding new sources of public and private financing.”

She called on the World Bank to reduce the cost of investments in clean energies in emerging countries.

For its part, Japan pledged on Friday not to build new coal-fired power plants without capturing or storing carbon dioxide resulting from burning operations.

An American contribution to the largest climate fund

The United States announced on Saturday that it would contribute $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund.

After efforts that took more than two years, the United States announced on Saturday its final standards aimed at reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

These standards will allow methane emissions to be reduced by 58 million tons between 2024 and 2038, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

This amount is equivalent to 1.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide, which is “roughly equivalent” to carbon dioxide emissions from the US energy sector in 2021.

Agriculture

Food and agriculture are estimated to be responsible for nearly a third of human-caused greenhouse gases, but are increasingly threatened by climate warming and loss of biodiversity.

For the first time during a climate conference, more than 130 countries agreed on Friday to give priority to these two sectors in their national climate plans.

On Friday, the UAE announced the establishment of a special “climate solutions” fund worth $30 billion globally, which is designed to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate access to it at an affordable cost.

The fund also aims to stimulate the collection and investment of $250 billion by 2030.