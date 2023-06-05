Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Who has the best army in the world – and how is Germany doing? The Global Firepower Index ranks the military strength of 145 countries.

Munich – How does the Bundeswehr compare to other armies in the world? The “Global Firepower Index” gets to the bottom of this question and ranks the results for 145 countries. More than 60 criteria are taken into account, such as the number of available soldiers, tanks, aircraft and aircraft carriers. In addition, there are logistical capacities, the financial situation and geography.

Other factors include membership of a military alliance (e.g. NATO) and possession of nuclear weapons. The quality of the equipment and the training of the soldiers is noticeable, for example, in Russia in the Ukraine war. 12,500 main battle tanks are included in the ranking, but many are decades old and not ready for use.

Global Firepower Index: Germany falls to 25th place – Ukraine rises significantly

Germany has the fifth highest defense budget in the world behind the USA, China, Russia and India, but ranks 25th. Over the years, Germany has fallen significantly in the ranking. In 2007, the Federal Republic was still in fifth place. Since then, the Global Firepower ranking has almost always gone downwards.

It is the other way around in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the latest ranking, the Ukrainian army is 15th. Two years ago it was 25th. The rise is mainly due to the reaction to Russia’s invasion and the military aid received from numerous states. Directly in front of Germany is the Kingdom of Thailand. Given the long coastline, Thailand has a strong navy.

Military strength: China and Russia behind the US

The global superpowers USA, China and Russia are right at the top of the ranking. In terms of available soldiers and naval strength, Global Firepower ranks China first. China’s total military strength figure of 0.0722 is just behind that of the US (0.0712). Russia (0.0714) is even closer behind the USA. Despite quantitative and material superiorities, the war against Ukraine shows considerable weaknesses in the military. Since the invasion in February 2022, Russia’s army has suffered severe setbacks. Tens of thousands of soldiers were killed. However, the Air Force and Navy are largely unharmed. Meanwhile, China is getting closer and closer to second place.

Not surprisingly, the USA is at the top. With 92 destroyers, 11 aircraft carriers, nearly 1,000 attack helicopters and more than 13,000 aircraft, the superpower comes first in many categories. In addition, the USA has by far the highest military budget at around 760 billion US dollars. For comparison: China in second place spends “only” 230 billion US dollars on its military.

1. United States

2. Russia

3. China

4. India

5. Great Britain

6. South Korea

7.Pakistan

8. Japan

9. France

10. Italy

11. Türkiye

12. Brazil

13. Indonesia

14. Egypt

15. Ukraine

16. Australia

17. Iran

18. Israel

19. Viet Nam

20. Poland

21. Spain

22. Saudi Arabia

23.Taiwan

24.Thailand

25. Germany

26. Algeria

27. Canada

28. Argentina

29. Singapore

30. Greece

Source: Global Firepower

Three countries improved their ranking. In addition to Ukraine, these include the armies of Great Britain (fifth place) and Pakistan (seventh place). By the way, the military of Bhutan comes in last place. (lrg)