It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic caused an increase in the consumption of video games and interactive entertainment. This growth can be seen reflected in social networks, and in the case of Twitter, the conversation around this medium increased 18% compared to last year.

But what exactly are some of the most popular video games today in Mexico? Twitter has been in charge of analyzing this information for us, and in this useful graph they let us know:

In the same way, they have published another similar graph but now we are talking about popularity around the world and not only in our region:

As you could already see, Genshin Impact ranks as the most popular game in both Mexico as in the rest of the world, while Fortnite and Minecraft they appear within both lists.

Fountain: Twitter