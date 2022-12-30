These are the most popular posts on TopGear in 2022

What a mixed year it has been for car enthusiasts. Gasoline prices skyrocketed, chips were hard to come by and it has become certain this year that we will start road pricing. Although the latter will take a while. This was also the year that the Felicity Ace sank, the Aventador went out of production and we finally saw the Valkyrie on Dutch roads.

But what will make the TopGear reader happy in 2022? From this list of the most popular messages on TopGear in 2022, the police are suspiciously common. In addition, TG readers like to get smarter from the articles – the tidbits and facts are still popular. We are very curious what next year’s list will be filled with.

You’ve probably seen them passing by on the highway: those extra large trailers. Often from the Action, but there are plenty of other companies that also drive the trailers. But why don’t all trucks drive with extra large trailers? You will find out if you click on the blue letters.

We already talked about rising energy prices. It is therefore not surprising that you want to know why petrol that is more expensive is sometimes better to fill up with. There is even a way in which it is cheaper to fill up with Euro 98. You read it above.

Most car brands were already changing the logos before, but even in 2022, not everyone was used to it. For example, many people still think that there is a new car brand with the KN logo. Audi made it a little less exciting by sticking to the four well-known rings. But what exactly changed?

Of course there is a simple trick in this list. The mercury fell below zero a number of times at the end of 2022, causing many windscreens to freeze. It is then logical that you use every technique to speed up the defrosting process. You can read here exactly how to do that with the sun visor.

Also in 2022, enough enthusiasts have passed by who have built some special creations. This BMW 3-series Touring of the E30 generation with matching caravan took the cake. He was stopped by the police. “We took a closer look and everything turned out to be in order. The mattress in the BMW trailer looked very comfortable, by the way,” the police wrote on Facebook.

A local development that will change a lot in the Netherlands: road pricing. Although it is still far away, it is still good to inform yourself before it gets here. In July came NRC with an estimate of the costs of road pricing. Here you can read about what you will pay in tax in the future.

According to the police, a man stole a huge 800 US gallons of gasoline for $ 8, which amounts to more than 3,000 liters for about $ 8. Good deal, but the man fell – unfortunately for him – through the basket. You can read the whole story above.

No, not this photo above. For the real picture you have to click on the blue letters above this image. On a German highway, a man drove too fast past a speed camera, but the photo shows that he did not miss the speed camera.

Interesting information continues to score well. You must have seen them fly by in the average speed check. And that while you drive at the maximum speed yourself. Why don’t those speeders get a fine when they drive through an average speed check? You will find out above.

Congratulations! It did cost a fine of 6,648,444 euros, but you have the most popular message on TopGear in 2022. The Greek woman also turned out to have a healthy portion of humor and self-mockery. In the end, the woman did not have to pay the huge parking fine. You can read about that in TopGear’s best-read post in the past year.