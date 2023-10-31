Home page politics

Who is at the top of the voters’ favour? A new survey provides insight into the current ranking of Germany’s most popular politicians.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP has been heavily punished in the polls in recent months. The Union parties are experiencing a real surge. There are also some surprises in a current ranking of the most popular politicians in Germany. At the top is a federal minister, Chancellor Olaf Scholz barely makes it into the top 10. This is evident from the RTL/ntv trend barometer, which was collected by the opinion research institute Forsa between October 25th and 27th.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (from left to right, SPD), Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Development Minister Sonja Schulze (SPD) at a cabinet meeting. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Ranking of the most popular politicians currently: Places 20 to 16 – AfD politicians still at the bottom

20th place: Tino Chrupalla (AfD):

The co-chairman of the AfD continues to be at the bottom of the rankings and comes in 20th place.

19th place: Alice Weidel (AfD):

Chrupalla’s co-chairwoman Alice Weidel also forms a duo with the AfD party leader in this ranking and comes in second to last place.

18th place: Janine Wissler (left)

The first female politician from the Left Party follows in 18th place in the ranking of the most popular politicians in Germany: party leader Janine Wissler.

17th place: Sahra Wagenknecht (non-party)

Until recently, Wagenknecht was Wissler’s party colleague. Last week she announced she was leaving in order to prepare for the founding of her own party. In the ranking, Wagenknecht comes in 17th place.

16th place: Nancy Faeser (SPD):

The first female federal minister of the traffic light coalition follows in 16th place. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser continues to lose favor with voters.

Ranking of the most popular politicians currently: Places 15 to 11 – AfD politicians still at the bottom

15th place: Marco Buschmann (FDP)

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann is the next cabinet member in 15th place.

14th place: Friedrich Merz (CDU)

CDU leader Friedrich Merz is aiming to run for chancellor for the Union parties in the coming federal election. In the ranking of the most popular politicians, he is currently only in 14th place.

13th place: Christian Lindner (FDP)

FDP leader and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner is the next Federal Minister in the ranking.

12th place: Robert Habeck (Greens)

Robert Habeck follows in 12th place, another federal minister and at the same time the first politician from the Green Party. The Minister of Economic Affairs and Vice-Chancellor narrowly missed the top 10.

11th place: Karl Lauterbach (SPD)

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is also not in the top 10. The 60-year-old follows in 11th place and is the second SPD minister in the ranking after Nancy Faeser.

Ranking of the most popular politicians currently: Places 10 to 6 – Scholz remains in the top 10

10th place: Annalena Baerbock (Greens)

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock opens the top 10 of the ranking. The former Green party leader is two places ahead of her party colleague Robert Habeck.

9th place: Olaf Scholz (SPD)

The Federal Chancellor follows in 9th place in the ranking. After almost two years in office, Olaf Scholz is still just in the top 10 of the most popular politicians in Germany.

8th place: Hubertus Heil (SPD)

His party colleague and Labor Minister Hubertus Heil arrives before the Chancellor. The SPD minister ends up in eighth place.

7th place: Cem Özdemir (Greens)

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir comes in seventh place, ahead of his party colleagues Baerbock and Habeck.

6th place: Lars Klingbeil (SPD)

Lars Klingbeil is the only politician in the top 10 of the ranking who does not hold the office of head of government or minister. The SPD chairman comes in 6th place, ahead of Chancellor Scholz.

Ranking of the most popular politicians currently: Places 5 to 1 – four prime ministers and one federal minister

5th place: Markus Söder (CSU)

The only CSU politician in the ranking follows in fifth place. Markus Söder was only able to lead his party to victory in the Bavarian election in October. On Tuesday he was re-elected prime minister.

4th place: Boris Rhein (CDU)

The second election winner on October 8th comes before Söder. With Boris Rhein as the top candidate, the CDU became the strongest force in the Hesse election. Rhine will most likely remain Prime Minister of Hesse.

3rd place: Hendrik Wüst (CDU)

The next Prime Minister of the Union parties follows in third place. Hendrik Wüst has been governing as Prime Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia for two years now and is leading his second cabinet.

2nd place: Daniel Günther (CDU)

The most popular Union politician in the ranking is and remains Daniel Günther. The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein has been steering political fortunes in Kiel since 2017 and was able to push the CDU over the 40 percent mark in last year’s election.

1st place: Boris Pistorius (SPD)

Germany’s most popular politician in the current ranking remains Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Pistorius only took over the office from his predecessor Christine Lambrecht (SPD) in January of this year. Despite or perhaps because of the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Israel, he has the greatest trust among the German population.

The opinion research institute Forsa surveyed a total of 1,510 people on behalf of RTL and ntv between October 25th and 27th. The question was “With whom do the citizens see the country in good hands?”