According to the criteria of

The recording was shared by the TikTok profile Comunidad Latina in the USA, in which they regularly upload content aimed at Latino migrants in the United States. These range from tips at work, places to live that are more accessible, the cultural differences between the country of the stars and stripes and Latin America, to the most popular houses in the United States today.

In the video you can see six different types of houses in what is apparently the same neighborhood. Over there, Some differences are highlighted such as the size of the residences, the materials, the finishes, the number of garages, the height of the houses, the space for the garden, among others.

In this regard, the followers of the account did not take long to express their opinion and so far, The most popular among Latinos who voted on the TikTok post is option number 2. This is a type of traditional American house in brown tones, with a covered entrance, with a garage, triangular roofs, a carport and the country’s flag hanging in the window. It has characteristics of the Greek Revival styleaccording to information from American Home Shield.

The evolution of house style in the United States



In this country several architectural styles are popular, and the predominance can vary according to the region. According to Arch Daily, American architecture has evolved along with the changes in the countrythus representing diverse cultural influences.