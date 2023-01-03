Of all new passenger cars registered in the Netherlands in 2022, almost one in four was fully electric. But what are the most popular electric models in the Netherlands?

The electric car is gaining ground in the Netherlands. Of the 312,129 new passenger cars registered in the Netherlands in 2022, 73,305 were fully electric. so reports Car week. This means that the market share of electric cars is currently no less than 23.5 percent.

63,658 euros

In 2021, electric cars in the Netherlands still accounted for a market share of 19.8 percent. Of the 322,832 new passenger cars registered in the Netherlands in that year, 63,658 had a fully electric powertrain. But, what are the most popular EVs in the Netherlands?

Skoda Eniaq is the best-selling electric car

Skoda recently announced with appropriate pride that the Enyaq iV was the most popular electric car in the Netherlands in 2022. Last year, almost 5500 Enyaqs iV were registered. This makes the Czech by far the best-selling EV in the Netherlands. In second place we find the Tesla Model Y with 3892 registered units in 2022.

Peugeot e-208 in second place

Third place is for the electric version of the Peugeot 208: the e-208. Of the 9,640 Peugeot 208 registered in the Netherlands in 2022, 3,635 were electric e-208 (37.7 percent). The electric version of the Kia Niro is in fourth place. Of the 7277 Kia’s Niro that appeared on the road in the Netherlands last year, 3447 units had an electric powertrain (47.4 percent). The Audi Q4 closes the Top 5 of the most popular electric cars in the Netherlands with 3255 units sold.

‘Best of the rest’

The Kia EV6 fell just outside the Top 5 with 3,104 registered units. Other well-scoring EVs in the Netherlands in 2022 were the BMW i4 (2,411 units) and iX3 (1,853 units), the Cupra Born (2,443), the Dacia Spring (1,417) , the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (1933), the Polestar 2 (2183), the Volkswagen ID3 (1933), ID4 (2861) and ID5 (1372).

Most popular electric cars in the Netherlands (2022)

1 Skoda Enyaq iV 5,469 copies

2 Tesla Model Y 3,892 units

3 Peugeot e-208 3,635 copies

4 Kia ​​e-Niro 3,447 copies

5 Audi Q4 3,255 units





