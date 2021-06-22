Sony has shared a few interesting facts about the service PlayStation Now of the last few months, detailing some of the most played titles. Marvel’s Avengers, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III top the list of hours played between PS5 and PS4, but the most interesting statistics are found on PC.

It is now possible to stream games of PS Now via PC, that is, you can enjoy exclusives of PS4 that still do not come natively to this platform. These titles have proven to be extremely popular among the PC community, and here we tell you which ones are the most played:

– Bloodborne

– Horizon Zero Dawn

– The Last of Us

– Marvel’s Avengers

– Detroit: Become Human

Three of them are already available natively on PC, but it’s no surprise that Bloodborne and The Last of Us are on this list. Will they also come to PC in the future? It is definitely possible, and there is a possibility that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End also be one of them.

Fountain: PlayStation Blog