At the beginning of the month, Steam users received specific information about the games they enjoyed the most this year. Now, the time has come for the company to share general platform data and, to the surprise of many, Baldur's Gate 3 It was the title to which the most hours were invested in 2023.

Recently, Steam began sharing a series of details related to the most popular games in its digital store. A few days ago we told you about the titles that generated the most money, and now the time has come to talk about the most played experiences of 2023. It is important to mention that Steam has shared four lists, each with a certain number of players connected at the same time. We start with Platinum, where we find games with more than 300 thousand concurrent players:

-Baldur's Gate 3

-Hogwarts Legacy

-Goose Goose Duck

-Destiny 2

-Starfield

-Dota 2

-Counter Strike 2

-PUBG: Battlegrounds

-Sons of the Forest

-Lost Ark

-Apex Legends

For the section of Gold, which covers titles with more than 150 thousand concurrent userswe find:

-Cyberpunk 2077

-GTA 5

-Path of Exile

-The Finals

-Armored Core VI

-Naraka: Bladepoint

-Resident Evil 4

-Call of Duty HQ (Warzone, Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III)

-Team Fortress 2

-Rust

-Lethal Company

In Plata, where we find titles with more than 80 thousand concurrent users, we have experiences like Civilization VI, Battlefield 2042, Valheim, Dave the Divider and more. Finally, in the Bronze category, where we find games with more than 40 thousand users, stand out Overwatch 2, Sea of ​​Thieves, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Monster Hunter Riseand many more.

However, this is not all, since The most played games on the Steam Deck have also been revealed. These are:

-Hogwarts Legacy

-Resident Evil 4

-Dave The Diver

-Starfield

-Half-Life

-Vampire Survivors

-Cyberpunk 2077

-GTA 5

-Fires of Rubicon

-The Witcher 3

-Elden Ring

-Baldur's Gate 3

Without a doubt, a series of quite interesting lists that give us an idea of ​​which were the most popular experiences of the year. Mostly, Baldur's Gate 3 It was the jewel in the crown for Steam. On related topics, these were the titles that generated the most money on Steam this year. Likewise, the popularity of starfield has declined on this platform.

Editor's Note:

In case of Baldur's Gate 3 It's quite interesting. While this title won the GOTY at The Game Awards this year, not many sites are giving it this recognition. However, on Steam this is one of the most played experiences of the year. It's quite interesting.

Via: Steam