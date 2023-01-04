Time is precious, and not everyone has the luxury of spending hundreds of hours on a single game. Or if? HowLongToBeat is the site of choice for finding out how much percentage of our lives we have to use to finish a videogameY He recently shared a list with the 10 titles that collected the most accumulated hours throughout 2022.

Recently, the HowLongToBeat site shared a statistic of time spent in days, revealing that Elden Ring was the game that consumed the lives of many people throughout 2022. In addition to the FromSoftware installment, we can also see experiences that weren’t even from last year, like cyberpunk 2077 Y Breath of the Wild.

Most Time Invested in 2022 (Days) pic.twitter.com/9rNvaKa2Ks — HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) January 4, 2023

Of the 10 spots, only three belong to games that hit the market in 2022. In addition to Elden Ring, we also found Horizon Forbidden West Y Xenoblade Chronicles 3. All three are open world titles that take hundreds of hours to complete. Other notable cases are god of warwhich not only a lot of people played in preparation for ragnarokbut it came to PC. cyberpunk 2077 it has finally had the recognition it deserves after multiple updates and the next generation version, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners surely helped too.

With titles like Tears of the Kingdom, final fantasy 16Y Starfield on the horizon of 2023, it will be interesting to see what this list will look like next year. On related topics, we wouldn’t see a new Nintendo console in 2023. Similarly, Neil Druckman talks about the future of The Last of Us.

Editor’s Note:

It’s ridiculously impressive how much time people put into Elden Ring. There is no doubt that FromSoftware’s work deserves to be recognized as game of the year. It will be interesting to see if Armored Core VI manages to replicate this, although it is quite a difficult task.

Via: HowLongToBeat