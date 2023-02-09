Is the World Darts Championship the end of the year or the start of the new year? Anyway: Michael Smith was the first to hold a nice trophy in the year 2023. Bully Boy won the World Cup final against Michael van Gerwen, who will be keen to win the Sid Waddell Trophy for the fourth time at the next World Cup. times to grab. Before that, there are many other tournaments on the program. An overview.
February:
9: Premier League – Evening 2 (Cardiff International Arena)
11: Players Championship 1 (Barnsley Metrodome)
12: Players Championship 2 (Barnsley Metrodome)
16: Premier League – Evening 3 (OVO Hydro, Glasgow)
18: Players Championship 3 (Barnsley Metrodome)
19: Players Championship 4 (Barnsley Metrodome)
23: Premier League – Evening 4 (3Arena, Dublin)
24-26: Baltic Sea Darts Open, EuroTour 1 (Wunderino Arena, Kiel)
March:
2: Premier League – Evening 5 (Westpoint Arena, Exeter)
3-5: UK Open (Butlin’s Minehead Resort)
9: Premier League – Evening 6 (M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool)
11: Players Championship 5 (Barnsley Metrodome)
12: Players Championship 6 (Barnsley Metrodome)
16: Premier League – Evening 7 (Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham)
19: Players Championship 7 (Barnsley Metrodome)
20: Players Championship 8 (Barnsley Metrodome)
23: Premier League – Evening 8 (Utilita Arena, Newcastle)
24-26: European Darts Open, EuroTour 2 (Ostermann Arena, Leverkusen)
30: Premier League – Evening 9 (Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin)
31-2: International Darts Open, EuroTour 3 (Sachsenarena, Riesa)
April:
6: Premier League – Evening 10 (Utilita Arena, Birmingham)
8-10: German Darts Grand Prix, EuroTour 4 (Zenith, Munich)
13: Premier League – Evening 11 (Brighton Centre)
15: Players Championship 9 (Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan)
16: Players Championship 10 (Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan)
20: Premier League – Evening 12 (Ahoy, Rotterdam)
21-23: Austrian Darts Open, EuroTour 5 (Steiermarkhalle, Graz)
27: Premier League – Evening 13 (First Direct Arena, Leeds)
28-30: Dutch Darts Championship, EuroTour 6 (WTC, Leeuwarden)
May:
4: Premier League – Evening 14 (AO Arena, Manchester)
5-7: Belgian Darts Open, Eurotour 7 (Oktoberhallen, Wieze)
11: Premier League – Evening 15 (Utilita Arena, Sheffield)
12-14: Czech Darts Open, EuroTour 8 (Hala Kralovka, Prague)
18: Premier League – Evening 16 (P&J Live, Aberdeen)
20: Players Championship 11 (Morningside Arena, Leicester)
21: Players Championship 12 (Morningside Arena, Leicester)
25: Premier League Play-Offs (The O2 Arena, London)
26-28: European Darts Grand Prix, EuroTour 9 (Glaspalast, Sindelfingen)
June:
2-3: US Darts Masters (Madison Square Garden, New York)
12: Players Championship 13 (Halle 39, Hildesheim)
13: Players Championsip 14 (Halle 39, Hildesheim)
15-18: World Cup of Darts (Eissporthalle, Frankfurt)
30-2: European Darts Matchplay, EuroTour 10 (Arena Trier)
July:
10: Players Championship 15 (Morningside Arena, Leicester)
11: Players Championship 16 (Morningside Arena, Leicester)
15-23: World Matchplay (Winter Gardens, Blackpool)
23: Women’s World Match Play (Winter Gardens, Blackpool)
August:
4-5: New Zealand Darts Masters (Globox Arena, Hamilton)
11-12: New South Wales Darts Masters (WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong)
26: Players Championship 17 (Halle 39, Hildesheim)
27: Players Championship 18 (Halle 39, Hildesheim)
September:
3: Players Championship 19 (Barnsley Metrodome)
4: Players Championship 20 (Barnsley Metrodome)
5: Players Championship 21 (Barnsley Metrodome)
6: Qualifying World Series of Darts Finals (Barnsley Metrodome)
8-10: German Darts Open, EuroTour 11 (Sparkassen-Arena, Jena)
15-17: World Series of Darts Finals (AFAS Live, Amsterdam)
22-24: Hungarian Darts Trophy, EuroTour 12 (BOK Sportcsarnok, Budapest)
27: Players Championship 22 (Barnsley Metrodome)
28: Players Championship 23 (Barnsley Metrodome)
29: Players Championship 24 (Barnsley Metrodome)
October:
2-8: World Grand Prix (Morningside Arena, Leicester)
13-15: German Darts Championship, EuroTour 13 (Halle 39, Hildesheim)
18: Players Championship 25 (Barnsley Metrodome)
19: Players Championship 26 (Barnsley Metrodome)
20: Players Championship 27 (Barnsley Metrodome)
21: Players Championship 28 (Barnsley Metrodome)
26-29: European Championship (Westfalenhalle, Dortmund)
November:
1: Players Championship 29 (Barnsley Metrodome)
2: Players Championship 30 (Barnsley Metrodome)
3: Grand Slam of Darts Qualification (Barnsley Metrodome)
11-19: Grand Slam of Darts (Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton)
24-26: Players Championship Finals (Butlin’s Minehead Restort)
December:
14-02/01: World Darts Championship 2024 (Alexandra Palace, London)
