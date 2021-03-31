Autumn is the ideal time to start your garden: a season starts and the climate is mild. However, ignorance or carelessness can frustrate enthusiasm, seeing that the effort does not translate into what you were looking for. Huertas en Red (@huertasenred) and Florinda Jardineria (@florindajardineria) warn about the mistakes most common when starting with the urban garden, and what to do to fix them.

Underestimating soil preparation.

In general people do not take into account the soil importance when growing food and sowing in pots or terraces that have a poor land, without structure and aeration, making the development of roots and the healthy and strong growth of the seedling very difficult.

It is essential, before sowing, that we prepare the soil and let’s pay. It is important to generate a good substrate, with soil, compost or some organic fertilizer that provides the necessary nutrients and ensure a good well-aerated structure so that oxygen and water can circulate, creating the conditions so that the roots of the plants can grow and expand naturally, promoting healthy plant development. I kept reading how to compost at home.

In general, people do not take into account the importance of the soil when growing food. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Exaggerate the depth at planting.

Another very common mistake occurs at the time of sowing, where the depth is exaggerated and the seed is covered by too much soil, making its emergence very difficult, and sometimes impossible.

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind when sowing is that the sowing depth is the double the size of the seed, so if we talk about very small seeds, such as arugula, lettuce, broccoli, and others, the sowing will be almost superficial, if we talk about larger seeds, such as peas or broad beans, it will be a little deeper, but not that much either.

It is important that the crops we do have the temperature and humidity necessary for the seed to wake up and emerge so that the photosynthesis process begins to take place.

Many times in the garden we overdo the irrigation or we fall short, in both cases generating water stress in the plants. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Do not water in a balanced way.

The Water it is essential for any living organism. Many times in the garden we overdo the irrigation or we fall short, in both cases generating water stress in the plants.

To handle the irrigation properly and efficiently it is important to take into account the environment and climate in which the plant is located. With the high temperatures of the summer you’ll need to water more frequently than in winter, where the water doesn’t evaporate as quickly and keeps the soil moist.

Water is essential for any living organism. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

It is also good to use the technique of mulching or cover, where the soil is covered with some organic material that we have available, such as dry leaves, untreated wood chips, dry grass, or cardboard; in this way the soil is protected from solar erosion, and moisture is retained, requiring less water to hydrate the plants.

To water well, it is necessary to observe the state of the plant and the humidity of the soil, sharpening our eyes, we understand what they ask of us. If you observe the humid substrate and the vigorous and turgid plant, it is because everything is going well!

Keeping the planting trays and the boxes, pots or beds that you have moist is enough.

It is important to observe how much light and direct sunlight you have in the space. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Do not take into account the hours of light / sun.

Many people are motivated to start growing their own food at home, but they do not know that for the vegetables to grow they need minimum about 4 hours of sunlight and, in many cases, several hours of direct sun.

In order not to get frustrated and find weak plants, which lengthen looking for a ray of light or plants that do not finish developing due to lack of sun exposure, it is important to observe how much light and direct sunlight there is in the space and, based on that observation, choose the vegetables that can be developed under these conditions. We can all cultivateWe just need to understand our environment and know which plants are well adapted to it.

If you only have sunlight and little sun, you can grow leafy vegetables, such as arugula, lettuce, chard, and you can try some root vegetable, such as radish or beets.

If the space has several hours of direct sun, the spectrum opens and fruit vegetables can be grown, such as beans and peas in the winter, and tomatoes, bell peppers, aubergines, zucchini, and green beans in the summer. I kept reading: Balconies and patios without sun: can we build a garden?

The seeds of root crops, such as radishes and carrots, should be sown directly because they do not like transplanting very much. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

“Forget” about the garden.

In each season of the year it is important to plan the space, the sun and the climate, but observing it on a daily basis is something that should be done all year round. In summer – given the heat, which needs more watering and is more prone to pests – observing is even more key.

If you look closely every day, you will detect color or texture changes easier on leaves, pests, fungi, things that look “weird” or different. Pay attention to the stems, leaves, flowers, their color, their shape; if they are bitten, burned, stained; if the stain and the bite progress with the days, if bugs appear. And, of course, the humidity of the substrate.

Find alternative spaces, but adequate for the necessary sunlight. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Start “suddenly”.

The first experience of vegetable plot It is an experience of learning, so it is important to start small. Have friends referrals to send photos and questions that arise in the daily.

Start with what’s at home – either in the spring planting the seeds of the tomatoes we eat or, in the fall, planting an onion. Get started today, as you can!

Start with what is at home, and build little by little. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Think only of the “results” and be impatient.

Planning and gardening is an activity to enjoy, so having a “big” harvest shouldn’t be your only purpose. Have a lot of patience! Insist until things work out. Successes!

Experts consulted: Huertas en Red (@huertasenred) and Florinda Jardineria (@florindajardineria).

Patience: a quality that the garden demands. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

