These are the streets that register the greatest accumulation of rainwater:

Paseo de la Victoria and Teófilo Borunda (only large vehicles pass)

Of the Towers and San Carlos

Antonio J. Bermudez and Tomas Fernandez

John Paul II and Antonio J. Bermúdez

Manuel J. Clouthier and Manuel Gomez Morin

Torres Avenue and Ramon Rayon

De las Torres Avenue and Zaragoza Boulevard

Independence Boulevard and Juarez Porvenir

Independence Boulevard and Ibarrola

Technological Avenue and Ramon Rivera Lara

Oscar Flores Boulevard and Plutarco Elias Calles

Oscar Flores and Adolfo Lopez Mateos Boulevard

Technological and De la Raza Avenue

Technological Avenue and Vicente Guerrero

National Army and Jacinto Benavente

National Army and Lopez Mateos

Teofilo Borunda and Victory Walk

The General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) reported that due to the rain that has been recorded since last Monday night and during this morning, puddles have appeared on the aforementioned roads, however they are passable with the exception of Paseo de la Victoria and Teófilo Borunda.

Drivers are advised to wear seat belts at all times, not exceed speed limits and, if necessary, drive below the speed limit, turn on their lights for better visibility, maintain an adequate distance between one vehicle and another, yield to pedestrians and be courteous to other motorists, as well as avoid using distractions such as cell phones.

Pedestrians are advised to use pedestrian walkways or bridges, look both ways before moving from one point to another, avoid crossing between vehicles, pay attention to signs and instructions from traffic police, and avoid passing by structures in danger of collapse.

If you need assistance from Roadside Assistance units, you can call directly at 656-825-3560 and in case of any risky situation, you are asked to contact the emergency number 911.