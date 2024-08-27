These are the streets that register the greatest accumulation of rainwater:
- Paseo de la Victoria and Teófilo Borunda (only large vehicles pass)
- Of the Towers and San Carlos
- Antonio J. Bermudez and Tomas Fernandez
- John Paul II and Antonio J. Bermúdez
- Manuel J. Clouthier and Manuel Gomez Morin
- Torres Avenue and Ramon Rayon
- De las Torres Avenue and Zaragoza Boulevard
- Independence Boulevard and Juarez Porvenir
- Independence Boulevard and Ibarrola
- Technological Avenue and Ramon Rivera Lara
- Oscar Flores Boulevard and Plutarco Elias Calles
- Oscar Flores and Adolfo Lopez Mateos Boulevard
- Technological and De la Raza Avenue
- Technological Avenue and Vicente Guerrero
- National Army and Jacinto Benavente
- National Army and Lopez Mateos
- Teofilo Borunda and Victory Walk
The General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) reported that due to the rain that has been recorded since last Monday night and during this morning, puddles have appeared on the aforementioned roads, however they are passable with the exception of Paseo de la Victoria and Teófilo Borunda.
Drivers are advised to wear seat belts at all times, not exceed speed limits and, if necessary, drive below the speed limit, turn on their lights for better visibility, maintain an adequate distance between one vehicle and another, yield to pedestrians and be courteous to other motorists, as well as avoid using distractions such as cell phones.
Pedestrians are advised to use pedestrian walkways or bridges, look both ways before moving from one point to another, avoid crossing between vehicles, pay attention to signs and instructions from traffic police, and avoid passing by structures in danger of collapse.
If you need assistance from Roadside Assistance units, you can call directly at 656-825-3560 and in case of any risky situation, you are asked to contact the emergency number 911.
