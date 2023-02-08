We list the new cars that have gone under the hammer for record amounts.

To raise a huge pile of money at auction, a car usually needs an iconic status. And it usually takes a few decades before a car has such a status. Yet every now and then there are also brand new cars for which a ridiculous amount of money is paid. We saw that last week with the Bugatti Chiron Profilée. That became the most expensive new car ever auctioned. Reason to take a look at which brand new cars have been auctioned for enormous sums.

1. Bugatti Chiron Profilee

€9.8 million

You already know number one: that is the Bugatti Chiron Profilée. This is basically a Chiron Pur Sport, but with a ducktail. It was the intention to build several of them, but in the end it stayed with this one copy. That explains the sky-high yield at the auction. The highest bidder paid €9.8 million for this one Chiron.

2. LaFerrari Aperta

€8.3 million

Ferrari did it before with the Enzo and the dense LaFerrari: build one extra copy and auction it off for charity. The same happened with the LaFerrari Aperta. The edition was 209 units, but Ferrari still built a number 210. This one received a unique livery. The car was auctioned for a monster amount of € 8.3 million. That is much more than the car is worth, but the proceeds went to charity.

3. LaFerrari

$7 million

A year earlier, Ferrari also built one extra LaFerrari coupé: number 500. This also had unique striping, although it was a bit more subtle. Italy was hit by a major earthquake that year (we’re talking about 2016), so the proceeds went towards rebuilding the area. The amount involved was 7 million dollars, which at the then exchange rate amounted to about 6.2 million euros.

4. Bugatti Chiron

$3.8 million

Several Chiron’s have been auctioned for sky-high amounts, but not all of them were brand new. This black Chiron was. This was the first Bugatti Chiron for the US market. The car was auctioned with 250 miles on it, but those were all test miles. The Chiron was hammered off in New York for $3.8 million.

4.Chevrolet Corvette Z06

$3.6 million

You might not have seen this one coming, but number five is one Corvette. In the US it is customary not to auction the last car for charity, but rather the first (VIN 001). That also happened with the new Corvette Z06. The first unit was auctioned last year for $3.6 million. That is about 33 times the normal new price. Interesting detail: many of the VIN 001 cars are bought by the same person, Rick Hendrick. He also bought, among other things, the new Honda NSX, the first Camaro ZL1 and the first Ford GT Heritage Edition for sky-high amounts. Which can be deducted from the tax.

This article These are the most expensive new cars ever auctioned appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#expensive #cars #auctioned