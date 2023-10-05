Let’s not look at what is easiest to afford, but at the world of very expensive electric cars. These are the most expensive EVs on Marktplaats!

The electric car has had an integration period. The first serious EVs from about ten years ago were very expensive and not that impressive in terms of specs. That slowly moved in a direction where the specs kept getting better and the price lower and lower. We have now reached a point where electric cars are more or less the same in terms of prices as petrol cars and there are therefore clearly lower, middle class and higher segments in which you can shop.

Most Expensive EVs Marketplace

But we found the most expensive one for you today. Three pieces. To keep the list interesting and varied, we only selected cars with at least 2,500 km on them and not the same model twice. Everything for entertainment of course. We have also estimated the additional tax you would have to pay on these cars per year, based on the current and future scheme (16 percent on 30,000 euros and 22 percent on the rest).

Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC SUV

2023

20,895 km

35,734 euros additional tax

160,940 euros

We had thought of a few cars in advance that we would certainly encounter when searching for the most expensive EVs on Marktplaats. This Mercedes EQS SUV is a positive surprise in that regard, because we only expected the EQS sedan. This EQS SUV is of course the thickest version: the 580 4MATIC with 544 hp. You also get an AMG package and the hyperscreen, to name a few. With 20,895 km on the clock, someone has already been busy with this gray seven-seater, which has already knocked almost 10,000 euros off the price. You can of course buy the third most expensive EV from Marktplaats on its own advertisement to look at.

BMW i7 xDrive60 High Executive M Sport

2023

11,063 km

38,614 euros additional tax

185,152 euros

Also a BMW i7 we expected this here. A somewhat conservative specification compared to the BMW Slovakia press car, but it is sneaky Carbon black with as many black parts as possible, which looks best on the new Siebener. Especially in combination with a tartufo-colored interior so that you also have something beautiful to look at inside. The second most expensive EV from Marktplaats will cost you 185,152 euros. Check it out the Marktplaats advertisement of the BMW i7.

Brabus Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

2022

9,886 km

45,500 euros additional tax (estimated)

220,000 euros

A Porsche Taycan we also saw it coming in the list of most expensive EVs on Marktplaats. Not this Taycan. The most expensive Taycan of the moment and therefore the most expensive EV of the moment is this Sport Turismo GTS with Brabus stuff. Brabus cannot (yet) do much with the Taycan’s drivetrain, so it remains the same. It is mainly an optical party with many carbon fiber parts, thick Brabus rims and that kind of work. All added to the ever-beautiful ‘station wagon’ version of the Taycan and with the GTS you have the 598 hp version. That costs a lot: 220,000 euros with an estimated additional tax of around 45,500 euros. But then you have a very big Porsche Taycan.

Bonus: Tesla Roadster

2010

103,120 km

20,191 euros additional tax

119,995 euros

Admittedly, there is a big gap between the EQS SUV and this Tesla Roadster, which includes even more expensive Teslas. But we actually thought the fact that a first generation Tesla Roadster is currently for sale was too nice to leave undiscussed. The Model S got the ball rolling, but the Roadster got the ball rolling. The car was (and is) full of practical disadvantages and in the early days of Tesla it was mainly intended to serve as an experiment to present the electric car as something that we should not completely ignore. And look what happened about 15 years later! This Roadster is very expensive for what it is, even more expensive than its new price 13 years ago. Then you get a good-looking copy with even an Aventador Roadster-esque color scheme. Thanks to its age of 13 years and 100,000 kilometers behind its back, this seems like an interesting car to know the battery degradation of. Anyway, it’s possible for 119,995 euros this Tesla Roadster be yours.

