They are man’s most loyal companions: dogs are among the most popular pets in Germany. But depending on the breed, a dog’s life can be quite expensive. These are the most expensive fur noses.

1/10 Golden Retrievers are not only popular, but also very expensive with a living cost of 15,102 euros. © IMAGO/YAY Images

2 / 10 German shepherds take second place with 12,403 euros. © IMAGO/YAY Images

3/10 Cute but expensive: Beagles cost 12,351 euros. © IMAGO/imagebroker

4/10 11,876 euros: Border collies are not only time-consuming. © IMAGO/YAY Images

5/10 10,507 euros are due for a Rottweiler. © IMAGO/cynoclub

6 / 10 Jack Russel Terriers cost 10,271 euros. © ANATOLI STYF/imago images

7/10 Expensive grooming: a poodle costs 10,148 euros. © imago images

8/10 With a cost of 9,841 euros, Chihuahuas are cheap. © IMAGO/cynoclub

9/10 Dachshund owners have to pay 9,835 euros. © IMAGO/D. maehrmann

10/10 Bulldogs are affordable at €7,246. © Yuri Smityuk/imago images