We have the top 10 most expensive cars of 2023 for you.

Spending a million or more on a car, again this year there were Dutch people who did it. You may consider this an irresponsible expenditure, but it does result in a few interesting additions to the Dutch fleet. This year we are once again listing the most expensive cars.

2022 was an absolute record year for expensive cars, because the entire top 10 had a purchase price of over a million. Unfortunately we have to disappoint you: this year is a lot less. No new car cost more than a million.

That's why we're doing a slightly different job on the list this time: we're not just looking at new cars, but we're also including imported cars that were registered this year. A number of cars were imported that cost more than a million.

One last disclaimer: we only take cars for which the catalog value is stated by the RDW. This is not the case with older cars and it does not say much about the current value. Classic Ferraris and the like are therefore not included. Okay, enough introduction, on to the top 10.

10. Rolls Royce Phantom

€766,843

It is usually sports cars that dominate this list, but at number 10 we find a limousine. Someone spent so much time putting together a Phantom that he ended up with a total of €766,843. This makes it the most expensive Dutch one Rolls ever. And it's not even an EWB.

9. Ferrari 812 Competizione

€767,131

Photo credit: @thijstimmermans

Last year, four 812 Competiziones had already been registered, and two more have now been added. This unique example, in matte blue and yellow, was the more expensive of the two. The car has had a hard time this year, because during The Challenge the Ferrari ended up in a flood, where the car reportedly did not emerge unscathed.

8. Porsche 918 Spyder

€781,057

Photo credit: @ww_carphotography_

The Netherlands also received two more 918 Spyders this year. The total now stands at 18 pieces. This copy is clean, without the Weissach Package. The new price was 'only' €781,057, but the new owner probably had to pay over a million for it. It is not the owner's first fun toy, because he has a Mercedes 300 SL, an Aston Martin V12 Speedster and a Spyker C8 Spyder.

7. BMW 3.0 CSL

€816,198

If we had only looked at new cars, this car would have been number 1: the BMW 3.0 CSL (which @wouter also drove). And that is unique, because BMW normally does not appear at all in lists of the most expensive cars. In fact it is of course an extremely expensive M4, but in any case it is a nicer anniversary model than the BMW XM. And with a limited edition of just 50 pieces, it's probably not a bad investment.

6. Porsche 918 Spyder

€820,705

Photo credit: @marcel050

This year we welcomed a Porsche 918 to the Netherlands. This copy also does not have the Weissach package, but it does have the magnesium rims. That explains the higher list price. The fact that the rims are black is special, because normally they are almost always silver.

5. Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

€959,131

There was one Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake on a Dutch license plate, but this number has now doubled. This beautiful copy is made in a unique light blue metallic color. Secretly, this car had been driving around the Netherlands for some time, but with a Belgian license plate.

4. LaFerrari

€1,369,314

Photo credit: @carspots0180

In addition to two 918s, two LaFerraris were also registered last year. The counter now stands at 8 pieces. This red copy has a new price of €1.3 million, but the current value is probably above €3 million. Of the Holy Trinity, the LaFerrari is by far the most valuable. Because yes, it is a limited Ferrari.

3. LaFerrari Aperta

€2,051,069

Photo credit: @dutch_highwayspotters

In addition to a normal LaFerrari, a LaFerrari Aperta has also been registered. This was a lot more expensive when new than the other LaFerrari, with a price tag of more than €2 million. This car has not been seen much in public, because the photo above is the only footage available.

2. Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

€2,249,052

Photo credit: @spotcrewda

For the first time since 2019 there is also one Veyron added. And not just any one, it is a Grand Sport Vitesse. The car is very stylishly made of Gris Aluminum, with chrome accents and a brown interior. A very nice acquisition.

1. Bugatti Chiron

€3,161,975

And then number 1: this year a Chiron has been registered again. This time it is an imported copy, but that doesn't matter. Unfortunately we haven't been able to find any photos of this car, so we have to do without an image. All we know is that it's gray.

If you have a photo of this mysterious Chiron, we would love to see it appear on Autoblog Spots!

