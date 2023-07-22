UEFA has been very aware of these groups for years, but in recent times it seems to have problems stopping their progress. They hold meetings between countries to avoid these clashes. In 2018, after the incidents in Bilbao between the Spartak Moscow ultras and the police, the highest continental soccer body described the Russian radicals as extremely dangerous. They were banned from buying away tickets for three games. In addition, Spartak was punished with a fine of more than 50,000 euros.

An ertzaintza died during charges with ultras from Spartak Moscow.

Louis Woven

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Commission is the body in charge of establishing punishments. They benefit from different sections reflected in the disciplinary regulation of the European body. Article 16 explains that all clubs will be penalized if a series of rules are breached, such as the “lack of order or discipline observed inside or around the stadium”. They also indicate that disciplinary measures will be taken if objects are thrown or the field of play is invaded. This section also includes “gestures, words, objects or other means to transmit any inappropriate message for a sporting event, particularly messages of a political, ideological, religious, offensive or provocative nature”.

See also Judgment Trump Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

Betis was punished with a fine of 30,000 euros for the throwing of objects by its fans in the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford

This season, UEFA has punished the clubs that have failed to comply with the aforementioned with different sanctions. All these sanctions are limited to the economic aspect. Betis was punished with a fine of 30,000 euros for the throwing of objects by its fans in the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. One of the hardest-hit teams this season has been PSV. He received a financial fine and had to pay for the damage produced in the Arsenal field during the Europa League match. In addition, they were punished with another financial penalty for throwing a lighter at Dmitrovic, Sevilla’s goalkeeper.