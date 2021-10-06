It’s almost as busy on the roads as the time when no one cared about a QR code or mouth caps. That also means that the speed cameras are again busy shooting pictures of speeders. In total, no fewer than 2,977,737 fines were issued in the second tertial (one third of a year) of 2021. In the same period last year, that was 2,679,310 purple envelopes. Of all those fines this year, 1,169,922 units came from fixed speed cameras. TopGear delved into the data and listed the most active speed cameras.

The most diligent speed camera flashed almost as much independently as all speed cameras in Drenthe put together. Incidentally, there are only ten fixed speed cameras in Drenthe. It is a new pole in Gouda, which is just after the exit. Anyone who has ever ridden there will immediately understand why the pole is so successful. If you add up the fines from both directions, the posts will incur as many fines as the whole of Zeeland. The pole has been there since March.

At least the most active speed cameras are not in Friesland

Friesland is also the province with the fewest fines. Only 6,081 fines came from May to August of 2021. Most fines are generated by the poles in the province of South Holland, where no fewer than 395,462 vehicles were flashed. Noord-Brabant comes in second with 158,104 fines, followed by Noord-Holland with 140,683 envelopes. At the bottom of the page you will find the most active speed cameras of the second tertial of 2021. We have added up the fines for red light and speed.

The mobile speed cameras

Of course, the police are also often flashing along the roads. In total, the mobile brigade issued 512,277 fines. Most of the fines come from the ‘rural unit’, which is quite logical. These flying goalkeepers were responsible for 201,633 fines. Team ‘East Netherlands’ was the most diligent after that with 97,013 fines. In case you are curious: the section control on the A2 between Utrecht and Amsterdam is the most successful in the Netherlands with a total of 216,767 fines from May to August.

Most active speed cameras (May to August 2021)

10. Groningen – Emma Viaduct (South) – 9.408

09. Waddinxveen – N207 (South) – 9.692

08. Noordwijk – Gooweg (South-West) – 9,944

07. Delft – Kruithuisweg (East) – 10,846

06. Stichtse Vecht – N201 – 11.109

05. Gouda – Goudse Poort (towards Center Gouda) – 11,645

04. Wells – N303 – 11,969

03. Westland – N211 Wippolderlaan (West) – 12,066

02. Goeree-Overflakkee – N57 Provincialeweg (hmp 23.9 East) – 14,909

01. Gouda – Gouda Poort (direction A12 Gouda) – 17.256