For many people in Latin America, the roads are not safe. Holes, works on the road, sewers without a lid, poor signage, among many other reasons that do not allow drivers to feel comfortable with the spaces where they drive.

The American company ‘Zutobi’, which specializes in road safety, made the 2022 version of the study on which would be the 53 most dangerous countries to drive in a car in the world. Interestingly, Colombia does not occupy any of these positions.

To make the list, each country received a score from 0 to 10 on five specific factors. These were: an estimate of fatal victims in traffic accidents per 100 thousand inhabitants, the use of seat belts in driversdeaths attributed to alcohol consumption at the wheel, maximum legal level of alcohol concentration in the blood and maximum speed allowed.

Bearing that in mind, These are the five most dangerous countries to drive:

South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa.

This country takes the number one position because it was calculated that 22.2 people per 100 thousand inhabitants die from traffic accidentsonly 30% of drivers wear seat belts and more than 50% of reported traffic accidents are attributed to high blood alcohol levels.

Thailand

In this country, the streets are mainly full of motorcycles.

From what ‘Zutobi’ reports, in Thailand the most common transport are motorcyclesnot the cars. For this reason, the company reports that: “With the amount of traffic in the country, the roads are mainly designed to accommodate a high number of vehicles with very little emphasis on road safety.”

The numbers from Thailand support this. It has more deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants than South Africa, with a figure of 32.2 per year. However, it has a much lower percentage in terms of the relationship with alcohol: 14.1%, and much higher with the use of the seat belt, with 40%.

USA

This is the traffic on some main avenues in the United States.

Although many people consider that the roads of this country are among the best in the world, the United States is located in third place with figures that would prove otherwise.

First, you have one of the highest permissible blood alcohol levels in the world at 0.08%. In addition, the number of deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants is 12.7.

However, it is one of the countries that uses the seat belt the most with a percentage of 90% of drivers.

Argentina

It is the first Latin American country to enter the list. According to what ‘Zutobi’ reports, Argentina has an average of 14.1 people who die for every 100 thousand inhabitants in traffic accidents. In addition, 17% of these accidents are related to the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

In addition to this, in Argentina the use of the seat belt by the driver does not even reach 50%.

India

India has highest number of fatalities in road accidents than Argentina with 15.6 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

However, it has a lower percentage compared to Argentina in relation to the consumption of alcoholic beverages with only 4%, but a much lower percentage in terms of drivers using seat belts: 7.3.

Due to the amount of population in the country, mobility can become chaotic.

What are the best countries to drive a car?

The report also reports, based on the same aspects, which would be the best countries to drive by car.

First place is occupied by Norway. and the company mentions that this may be due to the great investment that the government makes in the highways: signage, offering rest points on avenues, among other things.

In addition, it has a rate of only 2.1 people per 100,000 inhabitants who die involved in traffic accidents and one of the highest percentages in terms of seat belt use.

Followed by the European country are Iceland and Estonia, both places with strict limitations regarding the level of alcohol allowed in the blood to drive.

‘The countries with the largest’

In addition to the most dangerous and best countries to drive a car, the report also gives some interesting figures on: ‘The countries with the most’.

For example, Germany is the only country in the study that: “does not impose a speed limit on motorways for cars”.

In addition, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Guyana and the United States are the countries that allow the highest level of alcohol in the blood: 0.08%.

