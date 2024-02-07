Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

It's time to plan your vacation: A new crime ranking shows which cities are best to avoid on your next trip.

Munich – For many people, planning their summer vacation starts in the cold and rainy months. And like every time, the question arises: Where to? A new ranking can help you decide where you shouldn't go on vacation – and if you do, with preparation.

Crime index: These are the most dangerous cities

How dangerous a city is depends particularly on the crime index. Measured according to the feelings of the residents. The research company “Numbeo” has compiled a list of the cities with the highest crime – with four cities in South Africa in the top ten. The Venezuelan capital Caracas tops the list of the most crime-ridden places. Followed by the three South African cities of Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg. South Africa has become a popular holiday destination, especially in recent years, especially Cape Town (15th place).

For comparison: the frontrunner Caracas in Venezuela has loud Numbeo a crime index of 82.2. Berlin, on the other hand, has an index of 44.11 and Munich of 20.95.

According to residents, the city of Carcas in Venezuela is the city with the highest crime rate. © IMAGO/Jimmy Villalta / VWPics

Global Top Ten: These cities have the highest crime indices in the world

Caracas, Venezuela Pretoria, South Africa Durban, South Africa Johannesburg, South Africa Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea San Pedro Sula, Honduras Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Port Elizabeth, South Africa Fortaleza, Brazil Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

The safest cities in the world are Abu Dhabi, Taipei, Doha and Dubai, the research firm said.

Europe ranking: No European cities in the top ten

The first city in Europe – Marseille in France – only appears in 35th place. It also tops the list of the most dangerous cities in Europe. Loud Numbeo Coventry and Birmingham in Great Britain follow. No German city is represented among the European cities with the highest crime rates.

European Top Ten: These cities have the highest crime indices in Europe

Marseilles, France Coventry, UK Birmingham, UK Naples, Italy Montpellier, France Catania, Italy Grenoble, France Liege, Belgium Paris, France Malmo, Sweden

Ranking: Crime index based on surveys of residents

But there is a reassuring factor if one of the cities is a dream travel destination. Individually, you can experience the city differently. After all, the ranking is not based on crimes that have actually been committed, but only on how city residents feel. They are asked at regular intervals how they feel about crime in the city. (hk)