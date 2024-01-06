The independent organization World Population Review made a ranking with the most dangerous cities in the world with the aim that travelers or visitors get an idea of ​​the place they are going to. The risks are found, for the most part, in Latin America.

For the listings, World Population Review collects and analyzes demographic data in order to make tables and graphs more accessible to users. In this case, he took the homicide rates per 100,000 inhabitants of 2018 in order to identify the most dangerous cities.

The homicide rate allows us to identify the number of murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

The homicide rate is an indicator used by multiple countries. The Colombian Ministry of Justice defines it as “basic in terms of criminal policy”, since it measures how many people were murdered per 100,000 inhabitants.

What are the most dangerous cities in the world?

According to World Population Review, The 50 most dangerous cities in the world are in 11 countries. Brazil has the largest number, that is, 17. Mexico follows with 12 cities due to its high homicide rate.

“Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela are the only countries with cities among the ten most dangerous cities,” the organization said.

This is the 'top' 10:

1. Tijuana, Mexicowith 138 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

2. Acapulco, Mexicowith 111 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

3. Caracas Venezuelawith 100 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

4. Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, with 86 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

5. Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, with 86 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

6. Irapuato, Mexico, with 81 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

7. Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela, with 78 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

8. Natal, Brazil, with 75 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

9. Fortaleza, Brazil, with 69 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

10. Ciudad Bolívar, Venezuela, with 69 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

What are the most dangerous cities in Colombia, according to World Population Review?

Two cities in the department of Valle del Cauca are among the most dangerous, based on the 2018 homicide rate analyzed by World Population Review.

Palmyra It is in 27th place with 48 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Instead, Cali It is ranked 31st for its rate of 47 homicides.

The homicide rate has dropped in the last year. Data from the Ministry of Justice, from 2023, indicate that Palmira had 27.67 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants and Cali reached 24.11.

The 50 most dangerous cities in the world, complete list

11. Cape Town, South Africa, with 66

12. Belém, Brazil, with 65

13. Cancun, Mexico, with 64

14. Feira de Santana, Brazil, with 63

15. St. Louis, United States, with 61

16. Culiacán, Mexico, with 61

17. Barquisimeto, Venezuela, with 57

18. Uruapan, Mexico, with 55

19. Kingston, Jamaica, with 54

20. Ciudad Obregón, Mexico, with 52

21. Maceió, Brazil, with 51

22. Vitória da Conquista, Brazil, with 51

23. Baltimore, United States, with 51

24. San Salvador, El Salvador, with 50

25. Aracaju, Brazil, with 49

26. Catzacoalcos, Mexico, with 48

27. Palmira, Colombia, with 48

28. Maturin, Venezuela, with 47

29. Salvador, Brazil, with 47

30. Macapá, Brazil, with 47

31. Cali, Colombia, with 47

32. Celaya, Mexico, with 47

33. San Pedro Sula, Honduras, with 47

34. Ensenada, Mexico, with 47

35. Campos dos Goytacazes, Brazil, with 46

36. Tepic, Mexico, with 45

37. Manaus, Brazil, with 44

38. Recife, Brazil, with 44

39. Guatemala City, Guatemala, with 44

40. Central District, Honduras, with 43

41. San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 42

42. Valencia, Venezuela, with 42

43. Reynosa, Mexico, with 41

44. João Pessoa, Brazil, with 41

45. Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, with 39

46. ​​Detroit, United States, with 39

47. Durban, South Africa, with 39

48. Teresina, Brazil, with 38

49. Chihuahua, Mexico, with 38

50. New Orleans, United States, with 37.

