Members of Congress scored the lowest in honesty and ethics among the 23 professions evaluated, in a survey conducted by Gallup to determine which are the most “corrupt” professionals in the United States. Only 6 percent of Americans consider them trustworthy, falling behind even car salesmen.

Several professions, including journalists, members of the clergy and pharmacists, experienced a decline in trust in 2023 compared to previous years. Only union leaders maintained their level of trust, although it remains relatively low.

Nurses topped the list of trusted professions, closely followed by veterinarians, engineers, dentists and doctors. The American Nurses Association collects CBS Newsattributes this recognition to the dedication of nurses and their positive impact on medical care.

Low trust in leadership figures and institutions highlights a potential crisis of trust in American society. Understanding the reasons behind declining trust can help rebuild stronger relationships between professionals and the public. Transparency and accountability can be key to restoring trust in institutions and public figures.

Mixed opinions on police officers and teachers in the United States

The survey reveals a general loss of confidence in many professions, especially those linked to the government and the media. While nurses and healthcare professionals lead in public trust, Congress and other prominent professions face significant skepticism.

Police officers received mixed reviews, with 4 percent of Americans considering them trustworthy. University professors also faced divided opinions, with 42 percent viewing them favorably.

College graduates tend to have a more positive view of honesty and ethics of the professions compared to those without a university education. Democrats and Republicans have divergent opinions about some professions, with the largest gap observed in relation to college professors (62 percent trust among Democrats vs. 22 percent among Republicans).