From: Martina Lippl

Omicron? The RKI names the most common symptoms of infection with the new variant of the coronavirus. © Monkey Business / imago

Omikron cases in Germany are increasing. The share is growing. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has published data on the most common omicron symptoms.

Berlin – The new Coronavirus variant Omikron * is spreading in Germany. Experts anticipate a sharp increase in infections in January. In other countries in Europe, such as Great Britain and Denmark, things are moving particularly quickly at the moment. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) expects “a sudden increase in the number of infections” because of Omikron, can be read in the new RKI weekly report. And it could quickly overload the health system and possibly other areas of care.

Omikron wave in Germany is picking up speed

Currently, 16,748 corona infections in Germany have been assigned to the new Omikron variant (as of December 30). For comparison: on December 9th there were 28 Omicron cases. The number of unreported cases is * large. Fewer people can be tested during the holidays and at the turn of the year. Screenings at work and in schools are no longer necessary. In addition, less is reported. However, according to the RKI, Omikron cases have been detected in all federal states. The Omikron variant already dominates in Bremen.

The Omikron variant is highly contagious. Experts assume a doubling time of two to three days. Compared to the currently circulating delta variant, an infection is probably milder in most cases. First data from South Africa suggest this. A doctor from South Africa observed unusual symptoms with the omicron variant *.

RKI: These are the most common omicron symptoms

According to the RKI, the Omikron infected were considered symptoms sniffles (54 percent), to cough (57 percent) and Sore throat (39 percent) named. 124 patients were hospitalized, four people died.

Runny nose – 54 percent

Cough – 57 percent

Sore throat 39 percent

Exposure abroad was reported for 543 (5 percent) cases. 186 patients were unvaccinated, 4,020 were fully vaccinated, of which 1,137 were given a booster vaccination. On the basis of the transmitted data, 148 reinfections were determined among all transmitted Omikron infections; no previous illnesses were reported for any of the persons affected by reinfection.

These symptoms should be taken seriously

The RKI recommends that you stay at home if you have symptoms of a new respiratory disease such as a runny nose, sore throat or cough (regardless of vaccination status), contact your general practitioner and have a PCR test carried out.

Symptoms of corona infection with the omicron variant: sweats at night

In South Africa, doctors reported another possible symptom of omicron infection. In addition to fever and pain, infected people also had sweats at night *. A study of seven infected participants in a German travel group in South Africa also seems to confirm that night sweats can be a symptom of the Omikron variant. According to the Daily mirror the virologist at Stellenbosch University near Cape Town observed profuse sweating in one of the infected.

According to the RKI, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are

Cough – 42 percent

Fever over 38 degrees – 26 percent

Runny nose – 31 percent

Disturbance of the sense of smell and / or taste – 19 percent

Inflammation of the lungs (pneumonia) – 1.0 percent

More Covid-19 symptoms

According to the RKI, further symptoms of a corona infection are: sore throat, shortness of breath, headache and body aches, loss of appetite, weight loss, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, conjunctivitis (conjunctivitis), skin rash, lymph node swelling, apathy, abnormal sleepiness (somnolence).

Important: If you have the feeling that it is difficult to breathe than usual, you should contact your doctor. (ml)