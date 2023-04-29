The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) launches a new technological tool to facilitate the process of complaints and claims of users of banking services in Mexico.

The Electronic Complaint Portal is a website that will allow users to submit their complaints and claims online, and seek an effective solution to their financial problems. This new platform is an initiative that seeks to promote the development of technological tools to bring services closer to citizens.

What can be done through the portal?

Users of the Electronic Complaint Portal may submit claims against 39 banking institutions in Mexico, related to the Credit Card, Debit Card and Payroll Account products.

The main causes of claims are unrecognized consumption or chargesunattended product cancellation request, unrecognized cash withdrawal at ATM and deposit not reflected in the account.

Steps to use the portal

To use the Electronic Complaint Portal, users must follow the following steps:

Enter the portal through www.gob.mx/condusef

Choose the bank to file the complaint, as well as the reason for the claim

Provide the information and data of the matter, attach the digitized documents and provide details such as amount, dates, facts, among others

Register personal data such as name, address, CURP and email

Validate the information and send it to the Condusef

Once the complaint has been sent, the Condusef will send the folio number and the claim document by email. Through the portal, the user will be able to follow up on his matter.

figures and statistics

According to the estimates of the Condusef, at the end of 2018, approximately 3 million 800 thousand adults will present complaints or claims for one or several monetary operations that affected their assets, and 88% will be due to problems with their credit and debit cards.

The main cause of complaints is unrecognized consumption, since it is estimated that it may affect more than 2.2 million people.

The Condusef emphasizes that transparency, fair treatment and effective care mechanisms are essential to strengthen the protection of users. The new technological tool of the Electronic Complaint Portal is a sample of the Condusef’s commitment to guarantee the well-being and satisfaction of banking users in Mexico.

The electronic complaint platform offers important benefits for both users and the Condusef. Among them, the elimination of the use of paper for all parties involved stands out, which means significant savings in transport and stationery for users.

In addition, users will be able to submit their complaints 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and will be able to monitor the progress of the complaint submitted online.