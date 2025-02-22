Low -cost airlines usually choose alternative airports for their trips: smaller aerodromes that allow them more flexibility. The problem is that sometimes travelers get a surprise when they realize How far are those airports of its final destination.

The company of transfers to the SCSCHAFFEUR airport has identified which airports are More ‘cheats’that bear the name of tourist destinations that finally remain further than normal.

He Daily Mail It collects statements from Hadleight Diamond, director of Scschauffers, who says: “Many low -cost airlines leave travelers without knowing how to get a transfer from the airport to the real destination. Although this has its advantages, since airlines can offer cheap flights. “

These are the best examples:

Oslo-Torp Airport (TRF): 110 km from Oslo

From this akom, located southwest of the Norwegian capital and used by airlines such as Ryanair or Wizz Air, it takes 1 hour and 45 minutes by train to the Central Station of Oslo.

Memmingen Airport (‘Munich West’): 116 km from Munich

This airfield is marketed abroad as ‘Munich West’, but in reality it is 1 hour and 30 minutes away from the Munich Central Station. Ryanair or Wizz Air use it.

Stockholm Skavsta Airport: 100 km from Stockholm

Also used by Ryanair, it is 100 kilometers from the center of Stockholm and takes 1 hour and 20 minutes to arrive.

Reus Airport: 100 km from Barcelona

This Tarraconense airport, used by Ryanair in the tourist season, is sold abroad with the name ‘Barcelona-Reus’, but in reality it is 100 km from the city.

Paris-Beauvais Airport: 85 km from Paris

The airport airport Low-Cost That they go to the capital of France is that of Beauvais, which is 85 km from the Gala capital. It takes an hour and a quarter on the trip.

Düsseldorf-Weze Airport: 80 km from Düsseldorf

Up to an hour and a half can take this airport to the city of Düsseldorf. Used by Ryanair, among other airlines.

Frankfurt-Hahn Airport: 126 km from Frankfurt

A 1 hour and 45 minutes trip to Frankfurt awaits the traveler to land at this airport. In fact, Luxembourg is closer.