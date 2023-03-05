Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

There’s still a little bit left until summer. But that doesn’t mean that the beach holiday can’t knock on the door. The best travel destinations for March.

Bremen – What hasn’t the weather been like in Germany over the last few days: sunny and pleasantly warm – one or the other certainly felt spring fever. And maybe the first ones are already doing it consumer Made plans for the summer vacation.

If you believe the weather forecasts, the first thing to do is return Winter is back and even has snow down to the lowlands with in the luggage. If the weather is too determined for you and if you want to soak up some sun in March, maybe even swim a bit, you should make a note of these travel destinations.

Why look into the distance? Seaside resorts in less than six hours flight

Greece and Spain clearly dominate summer vacations. But where can you go now to stay warm without having to sit on a plane forever? Thailand, Mexico, Cuba – all well and good, but still far away. It can also be shorter.

With a maximum of six hours of flight time, there are some vacation spots where it is already sunny and warm in March, so to speak around the corner. If you are frugal and don’t book a package holiday, you can save a lot of money by only traveling with a suitcase. Certainly a convenient option for many: according to experts holidays will be significantly more expensive in 2023.

Canary Islands: Black beaches and high mountains on Tenerife, pure relaxation on Fuerteventura

Admittedly, the Canary Islands really don’t go through as an insider tip anymore. Above all Pensioner from Germany like to spend the winter on the Spanish islands because of the pleasant climate. And that makes it an ideal travel destination for sun-worshippers too. With an average temperature of 22 degrees, it is particularly bearable on Tenerife in spring.

Tenerife is ideal for a varied holiday with mild temperatures. © lunamarina / PantherMedia

Whether excursions, hiking or surfing – Tenerife has a lot to offer. The intrepid can even go swimming at a water temperature of 18 degrees. Or visit the Teide National Park and UNESCO World Heritage Site in the center of the island. The highest mountain in Spain (El Pico del Teide) also towers there and invites you to go hiking.

Those who like it flatter, quieter and white beaches are in good hands on Fuerteventura. On Tenerife they are black because of the volcanic ash. By the way, the Canary Islands are also great for one cruise. Flight time: about four to five hours, as reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Cape Verde: Where rain is almost a phenomenon

What applies to the Canary Islands also applies to Cape Verde, the African archipelago located not far south of the Spanish islands in the Atlantic. From January to June, vacationers don’t have to fear rain here, the sun shines 350 days a year. Even in March, Petrus spoils travelers with an average of 24 degrees and 22 degrees in the water.

Praia de Estoril beach is near Sal Rei, the capital of Boavista. © Manuel Meyer/dpa

If you take the six-hour flight to swim and relax, you should consider the island of Boa Vista. The bright beach and the turquoise water should inspire. But watch out: there are high waves here. Boa Vista offers boat tours with whale watching for the curious. Active holidaymakers are attracted to the island of Santo Antao with its exotic nature.

Morocco: Beaches as far as the eye can see and a bewitching “pearl in the south”

Travelers should feel as if they are in another world when they get off the plane in Morocco after five hours. Let your soul dangle? No problem. On ten kilometers of beach, everyone is sure to find the right spot. Up to 25 degrees invite you to relax in Agadir. The sea definitely promises cooling: here in March it is still a fresh 17 degrees.

El Badi Palace in Marrakech is one of the highlights that Morocco has to offer. The desert state also invites you to go swimming. © Andrew Woodley/Imago

Or should the trip be more of a city trip? The African kingdom also has this to offer. And if you fly to Marrakech in March, you will certainly avoid the floods of tourists at the magnificent oriental palaces, such as the Bahia or El Badi Palace. Only in the morning should vacationers put on a jacket; it can be a little fresher in the “Pearl of the South”.

Egypt – a paradise for water sports enthusiasts and culture lovers

Whether Makadi Bay, Sharm el Sheikh, Marsa Alam or the classic Hurghada – if you fly to Egypt, you can’t miss the seaside resorts on the Red Sea. Nine hours of sunshine and an average of 25 degrees await those seeking peace and quiet in March. Ironically, the desert state has a reputation as a real Eldorado, especially among divers. The reason is the colorful underwater world, which can be explored even with a snorkel.

In Naama Bay in Sharm el Sheikh, sometimes you don’t have to dive deep to find colorful Finding Nemo-style company. © Gehad Hamdy/dpa/dpa-tmn

If the 22 degrees water temperature is still a bit too cool for you, you can either stay on the water or on land. Kitesurfers can expect ideal weather conditions in Egypt in March, but a trip to the thousand-year-old pyramids is certainly possible at any time of the year. Maybe tourists will soon be able to take a look the new chamber in the Cheops pyramid receive?

United Arab Emirates: Artificial luxury oases in the midst of ceremonial sites

The fact that it is warm in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) even in winter is no longer a secret, at least since the World Cup. Due to the heat in neighboring Qatar, the stadiums had to be air-conditioned even in November.

A landmark of the United Arab Emirates: the seven-star hotel Burj Al Arab, right on the coast of Dubai. © Tripadvisor

Maybe not ideal for kicking, but definitely for swimming: at 27 degrees, cooling off in the Persian Gulf is a real invitation. The artificial beaches of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are set between luxury resorts, are more glamorous, while those in the lesser-known Emirate of Sharjah are cheaper. But: Alcohol may only be served on Barasati Beach in Dubai.

If a change of scenery without a beach feeling is enough, Geo magazine recommends the Tulip Festival in the Netherlands or Iceland. The chances of seeing the Northern Lights are highest there in March. For anyone who recently did this rare heavenly spectacle in Germany have missed or can’t get enough of the phenomenon. (Romina Kunze)