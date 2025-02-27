Choosing a name for a child is the first big decision of the child’s life, since this could determine fundamental aspects in their experiences. There are few fathers and mothers who spend months, or maybe in some cases years, valuing the different options.

However, the great classics remain the main favorites and the magazine People He wanted to attest to it by elaborating a list of perfect names for your little one. These 100 names for girls They are the timeless response that will even satisfy the new most demanding parents.

The portal not only offers great classics of Anglo -Saxon countries, but many of these have great popularity in our country.

Despite this choosing how to call a girl is not a simple task and many are Those who choose to put A name of a relative to pay tribute To that person who has helped you so much. Others prefer to opt for The meaning of the name and focus on How beautiful it may sound. There are also those who get carried away by fashions to baptize them with A fictional character name.

Reaching an agreement with the couple is not a simple task in almost any case, so this type of listing can favor the creativity of the parents and rethink large classics that This 2025 will be fashionable In our country. Irene, Beatriz or Clara They are one of the most popular and that stand out in this ranking.

The 100 ideal names for girl

Agnes: of Greek origin, means “pure”, perfect for a small small nature. Beatrice: From Latin “the one that brings happiness”, and will probably do so. Clara: from the Latin “brilliant and clear”, as simple as it seems. Dorothy: from the Greek “Gift of God”, ready for his ruby ​​shoes. Eleanor: of the old French, means “brilliant, glowing”, suitable for a future leader. Florence: from the Latin “flourishing”, which blooms wherever it goes. Gertrude: of the Germanic, means “spear force”, tougher than it seems. Helen: from the Greek “bright, glowing light”, classic and safe. Irene: from the Greek “Paz”, although the results may vary. Josephine: From Hebrew, it means “God will increase”, destined for great things. Katherine: from the Greek, “pure”, ready to govern any kingdom. Louise: of the Germanic, means “renowned warrior”, born to lead. Mildred: In ancient English it means “Gentile Force”, Iron fist in a velvet glove. Nora: In Irish means “honor”, brief and sweet. OPAL: In Sanskrit it means “precious stone”, as unique as there are. Pearl: of Latin origin, simple and elegant as its homonym. Ruth: In Hebrew, “Friend”, loyal to the core. Sylvia: in Latin, “Del Bosque”, wild heart. Thelma: in Greek, “will, will,” he knows what he wants. Vera: In Russian, “faith”, faithful to herself. Winifred: In Welsh, “Blessed Pacification”, Negotiating teacher. Agatha: in Greek, “good, kind”, in formation to solve mysteries. Bernadette: in Germanic, “brave like a bear”, bold and bright. Constance: in Latin, “firm”, reliable as nobody. Doris: in Greek, “Ocean gift”, which makes waves. Edith: in ancient English, “rich at war”, which sends silently. Frances: in Latin, “from France” or “free”, which marches at its own pace. Gladys: In Welsh, “Princess”, Sovereign of the Arenero. Harriet: in Germanic, “Household ruler”, which takes the reins. Ida: in Germanic, “worker”, which makes things done. Jane: In Hebrew, “God is merciful,” simple name for an extraordinary girl. Lucille: In Latin, “Luz”, which illuminates all rooms. Margaret: In Greek, “Pearl”, a classic name for a reason. Nancy: In Hebrew, “Grace”, who dances for life. Olive: in Latin, “olive”, which remains firm. Phyllis: in Greek, “green branch”, which grows strong. Regina: in Latin, “queen”, which is naturally royal. Sarah: in Hebrew, “princess”, timeless and true. Theresa: in Greek, “harvester”, which reaps what sows. Virginia: from the Latin “maiden” who writes his own history. Alice: of the “noble” Germanic that feels curious about everything. Bertha: of the Germanic “brilliant, famous” that leaves his mark. Caroline: of the Germanic “Free Woman” who draws her own path. Delia: In Greek it means “De Delos”, spirit of the island. Esther: In Persa it means “star”, born to shine. Grace: In Latin it means “grace of God”, elegance without effort. Martha: In Aramaic it means “lady”, practice and proud. Maude: In Germanic it means “powerful in battle”, silent force. Minerva: In Latin it means “of the mind”, he knew beyond his age. Rosemary: In Latin it means “Rocío del Mar”, fresh and bright. Adelaide: in Germanic for “friendly”, refined but fun. Blanche: from French to “white”, pure and simple. Clementine: from Latin to “merciful”, sweet as its homonym. Dolores: In Spanish for “Dolores”. Ethel: in ancient English to “noble”, behaving with dignity. Genevief: from Celta for “Woman of the Tribe”, cream leader. Henrietta: of the Germanic for “Household ruler”, in charge and loving him. Imogene: from Celta for “maiden”, young man with heart. Judith: in Hebrew for “praise”, worthy of admiration. Loretta: In Latin for “Laurel”, Victoria in his veins. Marjorie: from the Greek for “Pearl”, beautiful and rare. Nellie: from the Greek to “brilliant, glowing”, illuminating lives. Prudcence: from the Latin “forecast, wisdom”, think about the future. Roberta: From the Latin “bright fame”, appear in the headlines. Vivian: From the Latin “living”, full of energy. Zelda: in Germanic, “Gray maiden”, warrior spirit. Augusta: in Latin, “majestic”, naturally royal. Cordelia: In Latin, “heart”, loving and loyal. Eugenia: in Greek, “well born”, which behaves with grace. Gloria: In Latin, “Gloria”, morning glory. Hester: in Persian, “Star”, which shines with mischief. Lavinia: in Latin, “from Rome”, classical beauty. Millicent: in Germanic, “strong at work”, which does so. Octavia: in Latin, “eighth”, which leaves its mark. Viola: In Latin, “Violet”, Subtle Force. Wilhelmina: in Germanic, “Voluntary Protective”, Ángel Guardián. Antoinette: in French, “invaluable”, which is worth its weight in gold. Beatrix: in Latin, “Traveler”, Adventurer. Claudia: from the Latin “lame”, which shows that the names are wrong. Dorothea: from the Greek “Gift of God”, blessed twice. Ernestine: of the Germanic “serious”, deeper than it seems. Geraldine: of the Germanic “ruler of the spear”, who takes command. Hazel: from the ancient English “El Avellano”, rooted and strong. Iris: from the Greek “rainbow”, colorful character. Lucinda: from the Latin “Luz”, bright spark Mathilda: Germanic name that means “powerful in battle”, recreational patio diplomat. Penelope: from the Greek “weaver” and “counting stories”. Ramona: In Spanish it means “wise protector” and “that takes care of others” Sophronia: from the Greek “sensible and sensible leader”. Tabitha: Aramea word for “gazelle”, graceful and fast. Victoria: From the Latin “Victoria”, Nata winner. Willa: Germanic term that means “solved protection”, firm and safe. Adeline: Germanic word for “noble”, which behaves well. Bessie: In Hebrew it means “the promise of God”, fulfilling his word. Cecilia: from the “blind” Latin, who sees with the heart. Dafne: from the Greek “Laurel tree” and stands high. Evangeline: from the Greek “bearer of good news”, which spreads joy. Gwendolyn: In Welsh it means “White Ring”, full circle. Helena: From the Greek “bright and bright light” that illuminates the way. Inés: Spanish form of Agnes which means “pure”, which does things in its own way.