Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The morning of Tuesday, February 14 The celebrations for the 481st anniversary of the founding of Guadalajara began with mariachi, picones, hot chocolate and honor guards for famous people from the city.

In front of the roundabout of the Illustrious Jaliscienses a mariachi sang ‘Las Mañanitas’ for the Perla Tapatia, along with the citizens and authorities who gathered.

Subsequently they distributed five thousand picones and hot chocolate for the Jalisco people who attended.

The mayor, Pablo Lemus, stressed that Guadalajara is the reference of Mexicanness worldwide with tequila, mariachi and charrería.

“Today the call is to celebrate Guadalajara, of course, but also to have that Guadalajara pride, to see how beautiful Guadalajara is, the beautiful things it has, its people, its warmth, like today Guadalajara mixes history with the future, modernity”, stated Lemus Navarro.

In addition, they were made four honor guards the first was held in front of the sculpture of Francisco Tenamaxtli, the second in the frieze of Plaza Fundadores, behind the Teatro Degollado.

Later in the bust of Miguel de Ibarra and finally in the sculpture of Beatriz Hernández, considered the first Guadalajara, this for having expressed his concern to found Guadalajara in its current site after three attempts.

On the other hand, Lemus Navarro recalled that at 7:45 p.m. the GDLuz Festival will open which will take place from February 14 to 19.