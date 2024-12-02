Looking for a hospitable place for life in the System Solar (but outside the Earth), it undoubtedly ends in the arms of the giant planets. Incredible satellites orbit around it. Icy moons that, under a thick crust of ice, could have an ocean of liquid and salty water. In some cases, these oceans could possess the necessary conditions for life to take root and survive. However, there could also be oceans in other unexpected bodies of our planetary system, not only in satellites.