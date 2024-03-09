Don't want to know the results? Then read no further.
Anna Gimbrère was unmasked on Saturday evening as the saboteur, better known as the Mole Who is the mole? 2024. For a season, she tried to keep the prize pool, which consisted of 8,585 euros prior to the final, as low as possible and to gamble away money.
Denise de Koning
Latest update:
21:45
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Mole #winner #loser #Mole
Leave a Reply