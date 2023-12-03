Sunday, December 3, 2023, 17:51



To travel safely in a vehicle it is essential to wear a seat belt. This system is designed to cushion the deterioration of the car and is made to stretch, since its fibers are woven so that it loses width and gains length, in order not to cause serious damage to passengers in the event of an accident or sudden braking. .

According to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), without this device, in a crash at 80 km/h against a rigid object, the occupants of the car would be thrown forward with a force 80 times greater than their weight. Furthermore, the belt is part of a safety package with other main restraint systems, such as headrests or airbags, and if this is not used properly, the other two are useless.

However, it is also true that, even if this system is fastened, according to the DGT, there are certain situations in which its efficiency is reduced, a fact that can even cost the lives of the occupants of a vehicle.

Place clamps



There are some drivers and passengers who use a clip so that the belt does not tighten them. The use of this element changes the conditions and this can lead to a serious problem.

The reason is simple: a car goes from going from 50 km/h to stopping in just seven tenths of a second; but the belt, because it is looser, will make you travel a greater distance. The sooner you start to brake your body, the less likely you are to crash into the steering wheel, dashboard, or front seats. This also applies to when someone is wearing clothing that is too thick.

Put towels and other accessories on the seat



Placing towels, ball insulators, fanny packs, pillows, among other accessories, can cause what is known as the ‘submarine effect’. This consists of the body, if it is not well supported by the belt, pressing the seat downwards and sliding under the abdominal band of the seat belt.

This situation is very dangerous for three reasons: it allows the body to continue its forward movement and, therefore, increases the risk of colliding with the steering wheel or dashboard; allows the belt to press on a soft part of the body, which can cause serious internal injuries; and the sliding of the body could cause you to crash against the lower part of the passenger compartment, suffering serious injuries, especially to your legs.

Do not fasten the rear seat belts



There was a false belief that it is not necessary to wear a seat belt in the back seats. Since 1992, it has been mandatory for passengers in this row to wear this security system. Passengers behind travel at exactly the same speed as those in front and are subject to the same deceleration if the car crashes or stops suddenly. It is true that in front of the rear passengers there are no rigid masses (such as the steering wheel or the dashboard), but the front seats against which they collide are not a deformable structure that can absorb the energy of the impact.

In fact, the DGT also recommends fastening the rear seat belts even when there is no one in this row and when the trunk has luggage. This is because this method will prevent the load from entering the passenger compartment in the event of a crash.