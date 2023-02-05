Mexico.- Shakira continues to reap achievements in his artistic career, Well, after having released the song ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’, together with Bizarrap, he came up with a new success that is already known worldwide.

In various news portals it is shared that Shakira has billed 534 million dollars since the release of ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’. In this song, the singer alludes to the infidelity of her husband, the soccer player Gerard Piqué.

This song continues to be heard and in force on the Internet and as a result the great profits it generates are reflected in its social networks.

Tamar Rothenberg, customer success representative of the influencer marketing platform Tagger, mentions in an interview with a national newspaper that they were sure that the song would become a success and it did.

According to said companyShakira has generated 534 million dollars since the release of the song, on January 11 and it is reported that the day after the single’s premiere, the highest peak of views was recorded on Shakira’s YouTube channel.

Shakira and Bizarrap have achieved with ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’ to date a total of 61 million views worldwide, according to data recorded by the platform.

Spotify, for its part, reports that by January 13, the song, which exceeded 14 million streams, has become the most listened to in Spanish-speaking markets such as Argentina, Colombia, Chile or Mexico.

