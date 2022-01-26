organized crime in Venezuela has gained space not only because of criminal actions but also because more and more territorial control is present, causing in many cases the population to be subjugated under the orders of these gangs, as was the case on Cota 905, a road that is located in the west of Caracas.

In that popular area of ​​the Venezuelan capital, the famous Carlos Luis Revete, the ‘Koki’, dominated and imposed his indicated power of robbery, homicide, drug trafficking and money laundering. But, in 2021, after several days of police operations, the criminal fled and until now his whereabouts are unknown.

The weapons used by his organization were of a higher caliber than those carried by the official security forces, and this caused groups such as ‘Koki’ to be called ‘mega-gangs’, which are estimated to number at least 50 currently operating in the country, that’s not including the Colombian irregular groups that also have a presence in Venezuelan territory.

“For a criminal group to be considered a ‘mega-gang’ it must be made up of more than 40 individuals, possess weapons of war, control a territory and have a hierarchy,” Luis Izquiel, criminal lawyer and professor of criminology at the University, explains to EL TIEMPO. Central University of Venezuela (UCV), who also lists at least 50 with that typology.

Izquiel, also author of the book ‘Revolution of death: 20 years of crime, violence and impunity in Venezuela’, points out that although there are small groups operating, not all of them have the characteristics described above and other groups are not as well known.

This was one of the images that the ELN circulated in Arauquita (Arauca), a Colombian municipality on the border with Venezuela.

In that sense, the main ‘mega gangs’ operating in Venezuela would be the following:

In Caracas: the Wilexis, the Mayeya; in Aragua: the Aragua train, which has been extended to the border with Colombia and even to countries like Peru; Monagas and Barrancas Union; in Lara: the Santanita; in Yaracuy: the Bachelor; in Zulia: the Meleán, the Leal, Adriancito, Yeico Masacre, the Patron and the Zone; in Trujillo: the Patron; in Miranda: the 300, Eduardo Delicia, Carlos Capa and the Orejones; in Apure: Aragua Train; in Sucre: the Tren de los Llanos, Toto and Sacarías; in Bolívar: Toto and Sacarías and the Guayana Train; in Falcón: the Paraguaná Cartel; in Carabobo: the Richardi; in Guárico: the Tren del Llano; in Delta Amacuro: the Barrancas Union; in Táchira: the Line, the Rastrojos, the Urabeños. And in Barinas, the Bolivarian Liberation Forces (Fbl).

“In states such as Táchira, Barinas and Mérida there are other criminal expressions known as ‘collectives’, in addition to irregular Colombian groups,” explains Izquiel, noting that in border states and even in the east, such as Monagas, there are clashes between the ELN and these gangs, especially for the control of illicit businesses.

According to the 2021 crime report prepared by the Venezuelan Violence Observatory (OVV), last year it closed with 11,081 murders in the country, that is, a rate of 40.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, with Caracas being the most violent city. .

Given this, Izquiel warns that “many Venezuelans have become accustomed to living under the rule of crime” and that, for this reason, it is difficult to change internal dynamics.

Other criminal forces operating in Venezuela

In addition to these groups, in 19 states of the country, according to a 2021 report by the FundaRedes organization, dissident groups operate. FARC, the EPL, The n, Fbl (see graph). FundaRedes is expected to present its new report soon, updating the information on the presence of groups and criminal gangs, as confirmed to this newspaper.

The presence of Colombian groups in Venezuelan territory marked 2021 due to the clashes in Apure, on the border with Arauca.

The combats left at least 23 dead and about seven casualties of the Venezuelan army, which was diminished due to the actions of the 10th Front of the FARC dissidents. This is added to the fact that this January at least seven deaths were recorded in Barrancas del Orinoco, in the midst of the dispute between the ELN and the Barrancas union.

The south of Venezuela is the hardest hit. Gangs and guerrillas dispute the control of the territory, the drug trafficking routes and the extraction of gold in the state of Bolívar. Former deputy Américo de Grazia, who has denounced on several occasions the presence of the mafias that control gold, assured that there are more criminal gangs that operate in that area and that they also attack indigenous peoples.

Although experts agree that the state has the capacity to eradicate these gangs, political will is needed.

Poverty, school desertion and growing up in neighborhoods dominated by criminals (…) make young people drag themselves to the ‘mega gangs’

A clear example of this, for Izquiel, is how the ‘Koki’ was expelled and that led to the dismantling of other organizations. “By themselves, the municipal police do not have the capacity, but when all the agencies are added, yes. The State, even with the precariousness, would have the strength to displace and reduce them”, clarifies the expert.

According to the latest report by the NGO Acceso a la Justicia, between 2000 and 2018 Venezuela increased the number of police officers, but this did not mean a decrease in crime. In 2006 there were 114,463 police officers and in 2017 the figure reached 175,000.

“This implies that the rate of police framing increased by 128 points, to reach 557 police officers per 100,000 inhabitants, 207 points above the international standard,” the report details, insisting on police hypertrophy in Venezuela.

Unfortunately, says Izquiel, “poverty, school dropouts, addictions, growing up in neighborhoods dominated by criminals and the economic income that is perceived in criminal groups, make young people drag themselves to join the ‘mega gangs’, which they obtain in In many cases, the weapons of the police and security forces ready to corruption”.

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela. Photo: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

The Venezuelan Government has limited itself to speaking of the presence of the Colombian guerrilla and they refer to another denomination, to the Armed Terrorist Groups of Colombian Drug Traffickers (Tancol) which, according to Nicholas Maduro, have “been infiltrating Venezuelan territory” and are made up of up to 100 people, “and they put them on the border to decimate internal security, traffic cocaine and prepare attacks.”

However, FundaRedes has only insisted on the presence of the guerrilla groups La Nueva Marquetalia, of ‘Iván Márquez’, and the 10th front, which are disputing the territory at least in the state of Apure. Precisely because of these complaints, the coordinator of FundaRedes, Javier Tarazona, was arrested and has been in prison for six months.

This same organization reported last year that, according to the data they handled, until 2018 it was known that the Eln and the FARC had invested in 214 schools in the states of Táchira, Apure and Amazonas and for 2019 the figure was 325.

These organizations are in charge of registering the children, giving them supplies, food and teaching ideology courses. Unfortunately, in many cases, minors end up recruited for economic reasons or out of obligation.

