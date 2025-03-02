You have no symptoms, you are not sick, but maybe you still wonder if you are really healthy. Or you also want to have possible health risks with a Early detection.

A form of Monitor your well -being It is to check at the instance of your head doctor. But each age has its risks. Therefore, the Daily Mail He has published a guide that says what you should look at according to your age.

At 20 years

What should you watch?: Cholesterol, cervical cancer and vitamin D.

Cholesterol, a type of fat, is essential for health. However, low density lipoproteins (LDL) or ‘bad’ cholesterol They can accumulate in the arteries, which increases the risk of suffering a heart attack or a stroke.

If they do not receive treatment, people between 20 and 39 years with hypercholesterolemia Familiar have a 100 times greater risk of dying due to heart disease compared to people without this condition.

As for the cervical cancerthe incidence increases rapidly from the age of 25, so that a test in the mid -20 can detect any change early.

Regarding the Vitamin dits prolonged deficiency can increase the risk of fractures and other health problems, such as poor immunity.

At 30 years

What should you watch?: Diabetes, thyroid function and skin cancer.

The Type 2 diabetesin which the body has difficulty controlling blood sugar levels, is usually diagnosed between 45 and 64 years, but is increasingly observed in people 30 years or so due to the increase in obesity rates.

Cases of people with thyroid problems are increasing: from a hearing thyroidor hypothyroidism until growing rates of thyroid cancer.

The most common age in which a hyperactive thyroid It is between the age of 20 and 40; Thyroid cancer generally affects women between 30 and 60 years old, with the highest risk in the reproductive years.

As with everyone Cancer typesearly detection and melanoma treatment increase survival possibilities.

The five -year survival rate for patients with melanoma in stage 0 (content within the upper layer of the skin) is 97 %, compared to around 10 % for those with stage 4 (which is extended). Although it is more common in people over 65, there are research that suggests that the risk of melanoma increases constantly from the age of 30.





At 40 years

What should you watch?: General medical review, prostate exams, liver function and menopause controls.

In the first case, Blood analysis, urinemeasurement of tension are a sufficient measure to detect possible health problems.

He Prostate cancerwhich affects the gland located around the urethra, is the most common cancer in men. If detected in time, the results can be very good. The recommendation is to check it at 45, even if there are no symptoms.

Premature deaths by liver diseases They have increased recently, and excess alcohol, obesity and hepatitis infections are responsible for around 90% of cases. But if detected in time, the progression of the disease can be stopped and sometimes reverse.

While a head doctor can confirm the menopause Based on its symptoms, a marker of imminent menopause is the increase in the levels of the stimulating follicle hormone (FSH), the driving hormone that works to make the defective ovaries release the remaining ovules.

Menopause usually occurs around 51 years, But perimenopause can start years before. FSH tests can indicate whether menopause is over; Performing them in the late 40s or early 50s can help start substitute hormonal therapy at the optimal time.





At 50 years

What should you watch?: Cardiac exams and controls for breast, bladder, intestine and lung cancer.

Breast cancer It is the most common cancer in women: risk increases as women grow old and most cases are diagnosed after 50 years.

Normally, the Bladder cancer It is diagnosed in people between 85 and 89, but can also affect younger people. It is worth having an exam from 55 years if you have a higher risk of bladder cancer due to being a smoker (the risk triples), having been exposed to certain dyes or you have inflammation of the bladder or family history of bladder cancer.

He Intestine cancer It is detected with a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) detects blood in a stool sample.

It can also be paid for a 3D exploration that shows the intestine clearly. The risk of intestine cancer increases from 50 years, When polyps in the intestine can begin to become cancerous.

Originally developed as a diagnostic tool for people with symptoms of heart diseasecardiac computerized tomography (A series of X -ray with a low dose after injecting a special dye) is used to search, narrowings and blockages of coronary arteries in the heart, symptoms that begin to appear around 50 years and are correlated with the risk of suffering heart attacks.

As for the lung cancerone of the most prevalent, is mainly due to smoking. The sooner it is detected, the better the prognosis for the patient will be.





At 60 years

What should you watch?: Osteoporosis detection (women) and abdominal aortic aneurysm (men).

The osteoporosis It affects millions worldwide half of women over 50 and a third of men over 60 will suffer a fracture due to osteoporosis.

A Bone densitometry It can help 60 -year -old women check their bone health after menopause and take measures to improve it, such as taking supplements.

From the age of 65, the risk of a Abdominal aortic aneurysm (an inflammation of the main blood vessel that transports blood from the heart). Most do not cause problems, but if it is built, it can be deadly. Risk factors include smoking, high blood pressure and family history. Men have six times more likely to have it than women. An ultrasound at 60 can reassure you or provide you with the information you need for the next steps.





From 70 years

What should you watch?: Atrial fibrillation, dementia.

The atrial fibrillation It is the most common arrhythmia that affects patients over 65 and causes an irregular heart rate. But many people do not know and have no symptoms. A GP can check it by controlling the pulse. Smart watches and physical activity trackers also increasingly detect atrial fibrillation, but the diagnosis “should always be confirmed with a formal electrocardiogram.

Some experts believe that a more complete evaluation of the dementia You can allow people to make lifestyle decisions to delay their progression, improving their quality of life.