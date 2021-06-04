The Health counseling has published in the Official Gazette of the Autonomous Community of Murcia the general and sectoral measures applicable to the different sectors of activity in attention to the level of health alert.

As of June 2, 2021, a series of measures will have to be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 when going to the beach. You can use umbrellas, sun loungers, hammocks, chairs or towels spread out on the floor but the 1.5 meter safety distance between the outer limits of said elements and between people and groups of people.

The use of the mask will be mandatory except during the bath or in the moments of rest before or after the bath. Nor will it be necessary to use a mask when we are doing sports in the aquatic environment.

Personal items such as tor towels, bags, creams or toys must remain with their owner, avoiding contact with other users, as happens in public or community pools.

On the other hand, the maximum occupancy of the footbaths, toilets, changing rooms or showersIt will be from a person, and must be cleaned and disinfected frequently. As well as the sun loungers, water skates or jet skis of the rental services must also be disinfected.

Without prejudice to the limitations established by municipal ordinances, it will be individual or group recreational activities allowed, which involve the use of balls, balls or throwing objects, whenever possible ensure safe interpersonal distance between players and the rest of the beach users, and the areas occupied by them are not invaded.