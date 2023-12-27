Krillin is one of the most beloved characters in Dragon Ball, but he has not had the prominence that many would like. For those who grew up with Dragon Ball Z, They will remember this Z Warrior as Goku's faithful friend who has given his life on multiple occasions. Well, There is an element of his design that not many know about, and it is the dots on his head.

Anyone who watched the original Dragon Ball anime will know that the six dots on Krillin's head are related to his childhood in Duolin Monastery. This visual element is inspired by the Jieba, a tradition of the Shaolin Buddhist monks of China. These represent that he completed his training at Duolin Monastery, but not necessarily that he fulfilled his Buddhist vows.

The marks are made with incense in the shape of a circle and represent the completion of a monk's training. In real life, Shaolin monks wear nine points on their foreheads, which represent the principles of Buddhism. However, Krillin is missing three, which are related to eliminating bad thoughtscultivate the soul and knowledge, and accumulate wisdom to help the community.

Although Krillin currently already meets these last three requirements, when we met her as a child she clearly lacked these virtues. The last time we saw Krillin was in the arc. super hero of Dragon Ball Superwhere we saw him act as a police officer facing the creations of Dr. Hero.

It will be interesting to see the next step for this character in the future.. On related topics, these are all the times Krillin has died. Likewise, it has been revealed that this is the strongest human in Dragon Ball.

Editor's Note:

Krillin is a pretty interesting character, especially in the original anime dragon ball, where we see him evolve as a character and be a friend and rival for Goku. Although in Dragon Ball Z and Super His role has been supportive, it would be interesting to see him again in a much more serious role.

Via: dragon ball