In recent weeks, different details have been leaked about the future content that will come to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. At the moment we know that two expansions will arrive to the new and successful Ubisoft title. Next May 13 it will be available ‘Wrath of the Druids‘and soon’ The Siege of Paris’. But in addition to these two expansions, a third would have leaked under the codename ‘Meteor’, which could become a Far Cry: New Dawn-style Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion.

Although, ‘Meteor’ has been related to mythology, since its setting and the possibility of see or even ride on dragonsAlthough we do not know if this will end up reaching some kind of DLC, the third expansion or if it was finally something that they scrapped during development. But now, while we wait for Ubisoft to provide us with new information about ‘Meteor’, a well-known youtuber has shown us how are the maps of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris.

This would be the maps of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris

The well-known leaker and youtuber xj0nathan has shown everyone as a world exclusive on his YouTube channel, what the size of the maps of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris will be. Below we show you in several images of the potential areas of Ireland and Paris that we can visit with Eivor in the two new expansions.

In ‘The Wrath of the Druids’ we will be able to visit many more areas, since we will be facing a map with a considerable size, while in ‘The Siege of Paris’ we will visit the city of Paris only. These two expansions are very similar in size to those of Assassin’s Creed Origins, since ‘The Hidden’ is located in Sinai and ‘The Curse of the Pharaohs’ that takes us to the region of Thebes, the Valley of the Kings and the different fantastic cities of pharaohs like Akhenaten, Tutankhamun and more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Upcoming DLC ​​Could Be Set In A Mythological Location, According To New Leak

This leaker is one of the most reliable around Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, even so, remember that we will have to keep waiting for Ubisoft to reveal more details about these expansions. We will keep you informed with any news about it from SomosXbox.